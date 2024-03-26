Senator Helming and Thruway Authority Announce First of Five Adult Changing Stations in Service Areas





From the New York State Thruway Authority: The New York State Thruway Authority today announced the reopening of the new Warners service area (mile marker 292 westbound on I-90) in Warners, New York. This is the 15th new service area to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million private investment to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas and the first of five selected service areas which will include an adult changing station to improve accessibility for all. the car drivers. The service area redevelopment project is more than halfway complete, and with the opening of the Warners service area, we are increasing accessibility for motorists with the addition of an adult currency exchange station , Frank G. Hoare, Acting Executive Director of the Thruway Authority, Esq. said. Adult diaper changing stations provide people with special needs a safe and secure space where caregivers can provide assistance. We thank Senator Helming for his collaboration in this effort. Joanie Mahoney, Thruway Authority Board Chair said, With the service area redesign project half-complete, it is important to recognize the addition of adult changing stations in five select service areas. Senator Helmings' support was instrumental in making this a reality, and I want to thank her for her tireless advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers. Senator Pam Helming said, Several years ago, I began conversations with the Thruway Authority about the need to change adult stations in service areas. Board President Joanie Mahoney was immediately receptive to the idea and took steps to make it happen as part of planned improvements to the service areas. I would also like to thank Acting Executive Director Frank Hoare for bringing this plan to fruition. The opening of the first of five adult diaper changing stations is good news for me, but more importantly, for our citizens with disabilities and special needs and their families and caregivers. These stations represent dignity and respect and, on a practical level, will help families plan their trip to meet their needs. I will always strive to expand accessibility for people with disabilities and special needs and provide them with every opportunity they deserve. In addition to the Warners service area, an adult currency exchange station will be included in the Angola, Ontario, Pattersonville and Sloatsburg service areas. A map with planned reopening dates is available at thruway.ny.gov. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nysenate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2024/pamela-helming/senator-helming-and-thruway-authority-announce-first The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos