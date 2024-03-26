Business
The Black Rock project places the city in pole position for employment and tourism
Published on March 26, 2024
A new world-class motorsport park and complex at Lake Macquarie is expected to create hundreds of jobs and set benchmarks for the reuse of a former mining site.
Wakefield's $95 million Black Rock Motor Resort will feature a 5.25km motor racing circuit, luxury accommodation, driver training, function centre, café and go-kart track .
Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser, Natural Resources Minister Courtney Houssos, Hunters Minister Yasmin Catley and Black Rock CEO Tony Palmer opened the 252ha site on Tuesday morning, marking the start of a project construction period of three years.
Mr Palmer said the finished station would be a far cry from the underground and open-cast coal mines that operated at the site from the late 1800s until 1971.
“Unlike a normal racecourse where the focus is on large-scale racing events, Black Rock is more like a golf resort, but instead of 18 holes we have a 5.25km circuit as the centerpiece ” said Mr. Palmer.
“The design of Black Rock focused on evolving the site from a former coal mine into a beautifully landscaped destination, integrating the circuit and all facilities within the existing mine footprint and utilizing land previously cleared and existing fire trails. »
Cr Fraser said the Black Rock project was one of the city's most significant developments in his 20 years of local government, and the first of its kind in NSW.
“This will be a very tangible demonstration of the adaptive reuse of a mining site, and it’s something we’re likely to see more and more of as the world moves away from fossil fuels,” she said .
“This transformation, from coal mine to adventure tourism destination, reflects the seismic shift of our city over the past two decades, moving from primary production to hospitality, tourism and other innovative industries. “
“I am excited about what Black Rock will bring to Lake Mac and the Hunter region as a whole, not only in terms of jobs, but also the tens of millions of dollars it will inject into the local economy for years to come. many years to come.
Construction of Black Rock will support approximately 450 jobs, while the completed station is expected to employ nearly 230 people.
Dantia CEO Tim Browne said he was pleased to see a project come to fruition that demonstrated what could be done on former mining lands.
“As Lake Macquarie's economy continues to evolve, we will need more land available for businesses to establish and grow, bringing jobs and economic benefits to our town,” he said. he declared.
“We now have a model for how we can achieve future land use that generates jobs and economic benefits on similar sites in our LGA.”
Interest in motorsport is booming globally, with the hit Netflix series Drive to survivecovering the annual Formula 1 season, largely credited with this rise.
“This project will be a place where like-minded enthusiasts can come and share their passion in a safe, purpose-built environment,” Mr Palmer said.
“This will attract a significant number of new interstate and international visitors and businesses to the region. There are more than 100,000 active motor club members in New South Wales alone.
The undulating track was designed by German company Tilke Group, the company responsible for iconic racetracks around the world, including the Yas Marina Circuit in Singapore, the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
It will host corporate driving events, performance car driving experiences, public track days and driver training courses.
“Everything we do will be underpinned by education, from teaching learners and P-plate holders how to drive safely to helping young enthusiasts take their first laps on a high-speed track,” Mr Palmer said.
Black Rock is expected to be operational within two years, with construction finalized approximately 12 months later.
The first stage of the project will include the construction of a track and the setting up of a café in the stable of the old mine.
