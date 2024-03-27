5 things to know before the stock market opens





MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares extend gains in premarket trading as Bitcoin regained levels above $70,000; the company behind former President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, begins operations today; Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) are soaring amid plans to sell its donuts nationwide at McDonald's (MCD); meme stock GameStop (GME) expected to report fourth-quarter results after the bell; and Nvidia partner SK Hynix (000660.SK) reportedly plans to invest about $4 billion to build an advanced chip packaging plant in Indiana. US futures are higher ahead of durable goods and consumer confidence data due today. Here's what investors need to know today. 1.MicroStrategy gains as Bitcoin reclaims $70,000+ level Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose about 3% in premarket trading, after rising more than 20% on Monday, following a rebound in the price of Bitcoin to levels above $70,000. MicroStrategy is a software company that has become the largest Bitcoin holding company in the world. The company said that as of March 18, it held 214,246 bitcoins. Another cryptocurrency-related stock, Coinbase Global (COIN), was also gaining ground after rising nearly 10% on Monday. 2. Trump Media & Technology to start trading The company behind former President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, begins operations today. Named Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., it begins trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DJT,” which represents the former president’s initials. It announced Monday that it had completed its merger with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). Trump, who is embroiled in several high-profile court cases and has incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees and sanctions, is the new company's dominant shareholder with nearly 80 million shares worth about $4 billion on Monday. 3. Krispy Kreme launches plan to sell donuts at McDonalds nationwide Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) soared more than 15% in premarket trading after the company said it plans to sell its donuts at fast food giant McDonald's (MCD) restaurants nationwide. country by the end of 2026. Deployment will begin in the second half of the year. this year, but it will take about two and a half years for Krispy Kreme to more than double its distribution to satisfy the partnership. Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said the partnership would double the company's access points. For the duration of the agreement, McDonalds will be Krispy Kreme's exclusive fast food partner in the United States. 4.Meme Stock GameStop to Report Fourth Quarter Results GameStop (GME) will report its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the video game retailer to post fourth-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share and revenue of $2.05 billion. GameStop missed its third-quarter revenue estimates as sales declined in three of its four global markets. GameStock shares, which jumped 15% on Monday, remain volatile even though they are far from their early 2021 highs. 5. Nvidia partner SK Hynix reportedly plans to invest $4 billion in Indiana factory South Korea SK Hynix (000660.SK) reportedly plans to invest about $4 billion to build an advanced chip packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, which would bolster the Biden administration's ambitions to restore America's position as a power of semiconductors. The Wall Street Journal reported that the South Korean memory chip maker is building its facility near Purdue University, home to one of the largest U.S. semiconductor and microelectronics engineering programs. A combination of state and federal tax incentives should be made available to help finance the project, which could create an estimated 800 to 1,000 new jobs, the report said. SK Hynix is ​​currently the exclusive partner of AI Darling Nvidias (NVDA) most advanced GPU units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-march-26-2024-8620240 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos