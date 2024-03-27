EBRD loan to support shopping centers in Trkiyes earthquake-affected region

EBRD provides loan to Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatrm covered by EU financial guarantee

Loan to finance investment support for shopping centers in the region

Project to help preserve livelihoods in affected towns

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provides a €30 million senior loan to the Kahramanmara Piazza shopping center, a special purpose vehicle owned entirely by Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatrm A.. (RGY).

The project will finance investment support for the Kahramanmara and Anlurfa Piazza shopping centers and contribute to preserving human capital and livelihoods in the region.

RGY is the commercial real estate development and investment subsidiary of Rönesans Holding and has an asset portfolio of 16 properties, with a gross value of €2.6 billion at the end of 2023. RGY is the largest real estate company business of Turkey. -investment group with its own managed projects.

The financing will be supported by a financial guarantee from the European Union. The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) supports sustainable investments in the EU neighborhood and Turkey, for example in the infrastructure sector.

In the weeks following the earthquakes in Turkey, the EBRD announced a two-year comprehensive intervention program worth €1.5 billion. The program includes lines of credit to individuals and businesses affected by the earthquakes, as well as investments in infrastructure and support for small and medium-sized businesses and partnerships with the private sector. More than half of the investment budget has already been made available to businesses and individuals in the region.

Jürgen Rigterink, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Services Group at the EBRD, said: “I was shocked and saddened to see during my visit the devastating impact that the earthquakes had on the affected region. , and I continue to be inspired by resilience. and the determination of the local population here.

“Reconstruction is a long process and may take many years, but it starts by allowing the private sector to regain its dynamic potential. I am proud to say that we have already made more than half of our initial investment response of €1.5 billion available, and we will continue to support Turkey on the path to recovery by supporting projects that preserve the region’s livelihoods.

The EFSD+ Guarantee of €60 million “Guarantee Plus Program for Municipalities, Infrastructure and Industry” supports EBRD loans to businesses or public services in the EU's Eastern and Southern Neighborhood, as well as than in Turkey, for investments in green technologies and transport. and infrastructure sectors.

Mathieu Bousquet, Director of Thematic Support, Coordination of Political and Financial Instruments at the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, added: “We are very satisfied to see our guarantee to the EBRD contribute to economic reactivation in the regions affected by the February crisis. earthquake in Turkey and providing specific support to women working in retail. We look forward to further expansion of this support through our partnership with the EBRD.”

The shopping center has become an essential hub in the city. As part of Rönesans Holding's earthquake relief efforts, the mall took on the crucial role of distributing aid to affected citizens, providing temporary shelter to 1,000 victims and meeting their needs fundamental.

pek Ilcak Kayaalp, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rönesans Holding, said: “We have enjoyed a strong and long-standing partnership with the EBRD for 14 years. We are pleased to collaborate with the Bank on our social infrastructure investment projects in Turkey and potential projects in Central Asia. We have secured over €500 million in financing from the EBRD for our investment projects in the healthcare sector and we are now extending our collaboration to the real estate sector in Turkey. I believe our partnership will contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected region, as part of our efforts to implement effective projects to mitigate the effects of earthquakes.

RGY will also offer a skills development program and craft classes for women. Sales training will prove beneficial for tenants of the Kahramanmara Piazza shopping center, facing a labor shortage following a large exodus from the city following the earthquakes.

The EBRD is one of the largest investors in Turkey, with almost €19.5 billion invested in 440 trade facilitation projects and lines since 2009, the majority of them in the private sector.