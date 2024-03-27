Business
EBRD loan to support shopping centers in Trkiyes earthquake-affected region
- EBRD provides loan to Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatrm covered by EU financial guarantee
- Loan to finance investment support for shopping centers in the region
- Project to help preserve livelihoods in affected towns
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provides a €30 million senior loan to the Kahramanmara Piazza shopping center, a special purpose vehicle owned entirely by Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatrm A.. (RGY).
The project will finance investment support for the Kahramanmara and Anlurfa Piazza shopping centers and contribute to preserving human capital and livelihoods in the region.
RGY is the commercial real estate development and investment subsidiary of Rönesans Holding and has an asset portfolio of 16 properties, with a gross value of €2.6 billion at the end of 2023. RGY is the largest real estate company business of Turkey. -investment group with its own managed projects.
The financing will be supported by a financial guarantee from the European Union. The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) supports sustainable investments in the EU neighborhood and Turkey, for example in the infrastructure sector.
In the weeks following the earthquakes in Turkey, the EBRD announced a two-year comprehensive intervention program worth €1.5 billion. The program includes lines of credit to individuals and businesses affected by the earthquakes, as well as investments in infrastructure and support for small and medium-sized businesses and partnerships with the private sector. More than half of the investment budget has already been made available to businesses and individuals in the region.
Jürgen Rigterink, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Services Group at the EBRD, said: “I was shocked and saddened to see during my visit the devastating impact that the earthquakes had on the affected region. , and I continue to be inspired by resilience. and the determination of the local population here.
“Reconstruction is a long process and may take many years, but it starts by allowing the private sector to regain its dynamic potential. I am proud to say that we have already made more than half of our initial investment response of €1.5 billion available, and we will continue to support Turkey on the path to recovery by supporting projects that preserve the region’s livelihoods.
The EFSD+ Guarantee of €60 million “Guarantee Plus Program for Municipalities, Infrastructure and Industry” supports EBRD loans to businesses or public services in the EU's Eastern and Southern Neighborhood, as well as than in Turkey, for investments in green technologies and transport. and infrastructure sectors.
Mathieu Bousquet, Director of Thematic Support, Coordination of Political and Financial Instruments at the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, added: “We are very satisfied to see our guarantee to the EBRD contribute to economic reactivation in the regions affected by the February crisis. earthquake in Turkey and providing specific support to women working in retail. We look forward to further expansion of this support through our partnership with the EBRD.”
The shopping center has become an essential hub in the city. As part of Rönesans Holding's earthquake relief efforts, the mall took on the crucial role of distributing aid to affected citizens, providing temporary shelter to 1,000 victims and meeting their needs fundamental.
pek Ilcak Kayaalp, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rönesans Holding, said: “We have enjoyed a strong and long-standing partnership with the EBRD for 14 years. We are pleased to collaborate with the Bank on our social infrastructure investment projects in Turkey and potential projects in Central Asia. We have secured over €500 million in financing from the EBRD for our investment projects in the healthcare sector and we are now extending our collaboration to the real estate sector in Turkey. I believe our partnership will contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected region, as part of our efforts to implement effective projects to mitigate the effects of earthquakes.
RGY will also offer a skills development program and craft classes for women. Sales training will prove beneficial for tenants of the Kahramanmara Piazza shopping center, facing a labor shortage following a large exodus from the city following the earthquakes.
The EBRD is one of the largest investors in Turkey, with almost €19.5 billion invested in 440 trade facilitation projects and lines since 2009, the majority of them in the private sector.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ebrd.com/news/2024/ebrd-loan-to-support-shopping-centres-in-trkiyes-earthquakehit-region.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EBRD loan to support shopping centers in Trkiyes earthquake-affected region
- 2024 Hollywood Diversity Report Shows Success and Rise in Multiracial Films
- Flutter – Google Maps Fog of War
- An early morning 2.1 magnitude earthquake has been confirmed in Kershaw County
- Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda dies at 94, PM Modi expresses grief
- Around 8 million jobs could be lost in the UK due to AI apocalypse, report | Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Seshu Death News: Comic actor Seshu passed away due to cardiac arrest |
- Nantucket Stream | Boys hockey captains surprise 7-year-old flag
- Fast fashion retailer H&M exceeds expectations in spring recovery
- Online continuing education programs improve staffing
- The collapse of the Baltimore bridge prompts a major rescue operation BBC News
- Stripper Bill of Rights Bill Passes in Washington State