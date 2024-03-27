Business
Chipotle completes one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. Here's why I still don't buy it.
Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG 1.79%) recently announced one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock will be split 50-to-1, bringing the stock price down to around $57 per share. The split will come into effect in a few months.
In some ways, the stock split is already a resounding success. Chipotle's stock has been on the rise since the announcement. However, I happily stand aside. Here's why I'm not buying Chipotle's monumental stock split.
Understanding what stock splits are for
Investors love stock splits and company employees love stock splits. Why is that? Well, it's for different reasons. A stock split lowers the price of a stock by proportionally increasing the number of shares outstanding. In other words, Chipotle's current stock price of $2,880 will be divided by 50 and the quantity of shares will increase by 50.
Ultimately, it's all about liquidity. Investors like falling stock prices because they make it easier to accumulate shares. Employees like falling stock prices because it makes it easier to sell the shares they acquired while working for the company. A Chipotle employee might not want to sell their stock in increments of nearly $3,000.
It is important to note that the split does not impact the fundamental valuation of the company. Earnings and other financial data per share are also divided. If you cut a cake once for two people, then again for four, everyone will have a smaller piece. No matter how many times you cut it, the cake stays the same size.
A Spicy Broth, Any Way You Cut It
It's not that Chipotle isn't a good investment. The stock has outperformed the broader market since its IPO. My problem lies with the amount Wall Street charges investors to own stocks. Today, Chipotle trades at a forward P/E of 54.
That’s a high valuation. Interestingly, however, Chipotle's growth prospects are almost as impressive. Analysts estimate that profits will increase by 20% in the long term as the company opens new stores and repurchases shares. Buybacks have removed nearly 12% of shares over the past decade.
There are still only 3,437 Chipotle locations today, compared to nearly 8,000 Taco Bell locations in America. Given that Chipotle started in 1993, this growth formula could last for many years without running out.
This combination of store expansion and steady stock buybacks provides a solid foundation for Chipotle's long-term profit growth. Unless people suddenly hate Chipotle, there's a good chance the company will make more profits in five years, ten years, or 25 years.
But 54 times earnings is too expensive, even for such sustainable growth. I like to use the PEG ratio to check my logic before buying stocks. It shows you how much you are paying for the company's profit growth. I look for a PEG ratio below 1.5 and Chipotle's is 2.7, which is almost double. So it's not that Chipotle is a little expensive – it's unreasonably Dear.
What price should investors accept?
Remember, a company may be great, but its stock won't be great if you pay significantly too much to own it. Over time, expensive stocks almost always return to a more appropriate valuation. The stock price falls or stagnates while profits rise and catch up. Chipotle will likely do the same thing in the future. Be patient and consider waiting for a better buying opportunity.
It's impossible to predict a stock's short-term performance, but investors can set hypothetical price ranges at which buying would make more sense. For Chipotle, the stock would need to grow earnings 20% annually and trade at 30 times earnings to generate the 1.5 PEG ratio I'm currently looking for.
Analysts expect Chipotle to earn $53 per share this year, which would make it a buy at 30 times those earnings, or $1,590 or less.
Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool posts and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/03/26/chipotle-has-one-of-the-biggest-stock-splits-in/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chad King hired as Ocean Township head coach
- Chipotle completes one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. Here's why I still don't buy it.
- Entries open for 2024 RTIH Innovation Awards, increasing focus on AI, sustainability and inclusivity – Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development provides 30 million euros for earthquake zones in Türkiye
- Donald Trump's video promising to support Imran Khan is a deepfake
- 'I was canceled because I supported PM Modi': Indian student takes part in hate campaign at London School of Economics
- American Rust: what to remember from season 1 | Entertainment
- When fashion meets self-expression
- From the World Agri-Tech Startup Arena
- Xi Jinping meets CEOs of American companies in Beijing: Apple's Tim Cook not invited? Who was present?
- Randy's Donuts opens in North Hollywood with free giveaway – NBC Los Angeles
- Nick Hockley confirms ICC push to protect Test cricket's future, Ireland series postponed, video