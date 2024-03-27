Chipotle completes one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. Here's why I still don't buy it.

Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG 1.79%) recently announced one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock will be split 50-to-1, bringing the stock price down to around $57 per share. The split will come into effect in a few months.

In some ways, the stock split is already a resounding success. Chipotle's stock has been on the rise since the announcement. However, I happily stand aside. Here's why I'm not buying Chipotle's monumental stock split.

Understanding what stock splits are for

Investors love stock splits and company employees love stock splits. Why is that? Well, it's for different reasons. A stock split lowers the price of a stock by proportionally increasing the number of shares outstanding. In other words, Chipotle's current stock price of $2,880 will be divided by 50 and the quantity of shares will increase by 50.

Ultimately, it's all about liquidity. Investors like falling stock prices because they make it easier to accumulate shares. Employees like falling stock prices because it makes it easier to sell the shares they acquired while working for the company. A Chipotle employee might not want to sell their stock in increments of nearly $3,000.

It is important to note that the split does not impact the fundamental valuation of the company. Earnings and other financial data per share are also divided. If you cut a cake once for two people, then again for four, everyone will have a smaller piece. No matter how many times you cut it, the cake stays the same size.

A Spicy Broth, Any Way You Cut It

It's not that Chipotle isn't a good investment. The stock has outperformed the broader market since its IPO. My problem lies with the amount Wall Street charges investors to own stocks. Today, Chipotle trades at a forward P/E of 54.

That’s a high valuation. Interestingly, however, Chipotle's growth prospects are almost as impressive. Analysts estimate that profits will increase by 20% in the long term as the company opens new stores and repurchases shares. Buybacks have removed nearly 12% of shares over the past decade.

There are still only 3,437 Chipotle locations today, compared to nearly 8,000 Taco Bell locations in America. Given that Chipotle started in 1993, this growth formula could last for many years without running out.

This combination of store expansion and steady stock buybacks provides a solid foundation for Chipotle's long-term profit growth. Unless people suddenly hate Chipotle, there's a good chance the company will make more profits in five years, ten years, or 25 years.

But 54 times earnings is too expensive, even for such sustainable growth. I like to use the PEG ratio to check my logic before buying stocks. It shows you how much you are paying for the company's profit growth. I look for a PEG ratio below 1.5 and Chipotle's is 2.7, which is almost double. So it's not that Chipotle is a little expensive – it's unreasonably Dear.

What price should investors accept?

Remember, a company may be great, but its stock won't be great if you pay significantly too much to own it. Over time, expensive stocks almost always return to a more appropriate valuation. The stock price falls or stagnates while profits rise and catch up. Chipotle will likely do the same thing in the future. Be patient and consider waiting for a better buying opportunity.

It's impossible to predict a stock's short-term performance, but investors can set hypothetical price ranges at which buying would make more sense. For Chipotle, the stock would need to grow earnings 20% annually and trade at 30 times earnings to generate the 1.5 PEG ratio I'm currently looking for.

Analysts expect Chipotle to earn $53 per share this year, which would make it a buy at 30 times those earnings, or $1,590 or less.