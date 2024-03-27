Business
Should generative AI programs credit their sources? Many American adults say yes
Overall, 54% of Americans say that artificial intelligence programs that generate text and images, like ChatGPT and DALL-E, must credit the sources they rely on to produce their responses. A much smaller share (14%) say programs don't need to credit sources, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. About a third say they are unsure about this question.
The Pew Research Center released this analysis as part of its ongoing work to understand attitudes toward artificial intelligence. This analysis is based on a survey of 10,133 American adults conducted from February 7 to 11, 2024.
All those who participated in the survey are members of the Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses. This way, almost every American adult has a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.
Here are the questions used for the analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.
A separate analysis from the Pew Research Center finds that the public's growing engagement with ChatGPT is one of the best-known examples of generative AI, particularly among young people.
Generative AI programs work by examine large amounts of information, such as the works of an artist or a press organization. This allows them to generate responses when users ask questions.
This process has sparked lawsuits from authors, artists and news organizations, who argue that it is an unauthorized use of copyrighted material. But some tech companies say this is this fair use under copyright law and that the programs provide a clear public benefit.
Our survey finds that the public consistently says AI programs should credit sources on seven examples of content they might generate.
For example, 75% say AI programs should be required to credit the sources they rely on if they provide information that matches almost verbatim what a journalist wrote. Just 6% say they shouldn't have to credit their sources in this scenario, while 19% say they're not sure.
Majorities of American adults (67% each) also see the need to credit sources if AI programs generate images that imitate the style of a current artist or text that imitates the style of a current author.
Whether an author is alive or dead has little impact on public attitudes: 65% say it should be recognized that AI programs imitate the writing style of a famous author who died years ago. has many years.
Similarly, about six in ten people say that generative AI programs should credit the sources they rely on if they are writing a movie script in the style of a popular film. Hollywood screenwriters recently got Limitations of Using AI in Scriptingas part of a broader employment agreement.
The idea that credit is necessary also extends to more general types of information. For example, 60% of Americans believe AI programs should credit the sources they use if they summarize information about the U.S. population. And 61 percent say an appropriation is necessary if these programs provide information that has been reported by many different news organizations.
How often do Americans think they interact with AI?
Over the years, the Center's surveys have explored public opinions on multiple aspects of artificial intelligence, including overall awareness and engagement with these technologies.
Our new survey finds that 22% of Americans say they interact with artificial intelligence almost constantly or several times a day. 27% say they interact with AI about once a day or several times a week. Half of Americans believe they interact less often with AI.
Adults with higher levels of education are more likely than those with less education to report that they interact with AI frequently. For example, 63% of postgraduate students and 57% of university graduates report interacting with AI at least several times per week. This compares to 50% of those with some college education and 36% of those with a high school diploma or less.
Younger Americans are also more likely than their older peers to report that they interact with AI often. The majority of 18 to 29 year olds (56%) and 30 to 49 year olds (54%) say they interact with AI at least several times a week. Smaller proportions of people aged 50 to 64 (46%) and 65 and over (37%) say the same thing.
Although AI now powers many widely used functions such as personalized online shopping recommendations, its presence is not always visible to all Americans. For example, only 30% of U.S. adults correctly identify the presence of AI across six examples in a recent AI awareness survey.
Note: Here are the questions used for the analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.
Alex Tyson is associate research director at the Pew Research Center.
Brian Kennedy is a senior fellow specializing in science and society research at the Pew Research Center.
|
