The LPC recommends moving towards a national living wage for those over 18





The Low Pay Commission (LPC) today publishes its advice to the Government on the future of the National Minimum Wage (NMW). The LPC report assesses the progress of the minimum wage to date and sets out the commissioner's views on the future of the rate. The report comes as the National Living Wage (NLW) is close to meeting the long-standing target of two-thirds of the median hourly wage, for workers aged 21 and over. Since 2016, the LPC has set the NLW with reference to a target. During this period, the national minimum wage increased much faster than before the target was introduced and became one of the highest minimum wages in the world. Against this backdrop, the Government has asked the LPC to help inform its next steps on NMW policy. The commissioner's recommendations include examining the case for reducing the NLW eligibility age, closing the gap between adult and youth rates, and reforming the treatment of NLWs. apprentices. The report examines the advantages and disadvantages of different minimum wage policy models. Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said: Reaching the two-thirds target is an important milestone. This objective made it possible to increase the income of the lowest paid workers in a particularly troubled period. While this has posed real challenges for employers, in already difficult circumstances, the evidence suggests that the increases to date have been implemented consistently and carefully so as not to harm employment opportunities. Our report reflects the scale of this change and envisions the path forward. There are different possible models for setting the minimum wage. In choosing the future direction of the national minimum wage, we highlight the importance of clarity on the policy objectives; and preserve the consensus-based model of social partnership, which ensures that the voices of workers and employers are heard. There are real opportunities in the next phase of minimum wage policy to make progress for workers young and old. Whatever decisions are taken, they must always be supported by particular attention to the economic context and an acute awareness of the risks run by employers. The low-commission model remains the best for implementing these changes. For the next phase of the NMW, the LPC advocates that the government either adopts an additional target or returns to a principles-based approach. Both approaches have advantages and disadvantages. If the government wants to be more ambitious and reduce inequality, it is probably best to set a target. If the goal is instead to protect the progress made thus far and be more responsive to economic conditions, then a principles-based mandate might be best suited. The report also shows that the gap between youth and NLW rates has widened in recent years. The PLC believes that this problem should be resolved; the gap is large by historical and international standards, is considered excessive and unfair by many stakeholders, and the median wage of young workers has increased faster than their minimum wage, reflecting healthy demand for young workers. It is possible to reduce the gap without negative consequences for employment and, if the data continues to support it, to move towards an adult rate starting at age 18. Notes to editors This report responds to a mission letter published by the Ministry of Business and Commerce in April 2023. The report was submitted to the government in December 2023. Note the incoming rates and the recently released 2023 reportAll National Minimum Wage rates, including the National Living Wage, will increase in April 2024, in line with recommendations made by the LPC in October 2023. The new rates are shown below. The rationale for these recommendations and the evidence the commissioners relied on can be found in the LPC's letter of advice to the government and its annual report for 2023. NMW tariff from April 1, 2024 Increase in the penny Percentage increase National Living Wage (21 years and over) 11:44 a.m. 1.02 9.8% Price 18-20 years old 8:60 a.m. 1.11 14.8% Price 16-17 years old 6:40 a.m. 1.12 21.2% Apprentice rate 6:40 a.m. 1.12 21.2% Accommodation compensation 9.99 0.89 9.8% Raising the national living wage to 11.44 in April 2024 is expected to meet the government's target of raising the rate to two-thirds of the median wage, eliminating low hourly wages. The Government set this objective for the first time in 2020. At the same time, the age of eligibility for this rate will be lowered from 23 to 21 years, in accordance with a recommendation made by the LPC in 2019. The Government's new mandate for the LPC was published today and can be viewed here. The mandate asks the LPC to recommend the rate of the national living wage which should apply from April 2025 in order to maintain the level at two-thirds of the median wage and to protect progress made in ending low hourly wages for this group, without recommending further revisions. at the age threshold. We currently project that a rate of 11.89 (with a range of 11.61 to 12.18) would be sufficient in 2025 to remain at two-thirds of the median hourly wage. In the report released today, the PLC makes six recommendations to the government: The government should decide what policy outcome it wants to achieve with the minimum wage and ensure it aligns with other policies.

For the next steps on the minimum wage, the government should either adopt an additional target or return to a principles-based or qualitative approach.

The Government should consider reducing the gap between youth and adult rates and further reducing the NLW eligibility age, and ask us to take this forward in a future term.

If the government agrees with recommendation 3 above on youth rates, it should consider reforming the apprenticeship rate into a simple reduction in the minimum wage that applies to this age group during their first year and ask us to move this project forward in a future mandate. . For apprentices aged 16 and 17, the rate should remain aligned with the 16-17 year old rate.

The government should implement our 2018 recommendations on unilateral flexibility (a right to move to a contract that reflects workers' regular working patterns; a right to reasonable notice of working hours; and a right to compensation if a shift is canceled or reduced at short notice). notice).

The government should provide us with better and more timely data so that we can better assess the effects of the minimum wage. The Low Pay Commission is an independent body made up of employers, unions and experts whose role is to advise the government on the minimum wage. Note that this report was approved by the list of former commissioners. The report published today was unanimously approved by the Low Pay Commissioners serving in December 2023. They were: Bryan Sanderson (Chair), Kate Bell, Matthew Fell, Louise Fisher, Martin McTague, Professor . Patricia Rice, Simon Sapper and Professor Jonathan Wadsworth. The terms of office of Bryan Sanderson, Kate Bell and Martin McTague ended at the end of December 2023. As of March 2024, the current Low Pay Commissioners are: Baroness Philippa Stroud (Chair), Nigel Cotgrove, Matthew Fell, Andrew Goodacre, Louise Fisher, Professor Patricia Rice, Simon Sapper and Professor Jonathan Wadsworth. Baroness Philippa Stroud can be contacted via the Low Pay Commissions press office (07341 098734).

