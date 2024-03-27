Meet the Top 200 Lawyers in the Americas 2024

The statue of Justice Themis or Justitia, the blindfolded goddess of justice against a flag of the United States of America, as a legal concept getty

T The late Abigail Van Buren, known around the world by her advice columnist name Dear Abby, once remarked that she couldn't imagine a more powerful combination than God and a good lawyer. Indeed, few aspects of life and death escape the hands of a lawyer. And if you're looking for a good one, we have recommendations in spades.

The lawyers on Forbes inaugural list of Top 200 lawyers in the Americas are not only the best in the field. They are, in many cases, agents of change in all areas of the profession, whether through breakthrough deals, blockbuster deals, societal reforms, precedent setting or life changes through community service. All are lawyers whose expertise, passion and mission set them apart. Some work for emerging companies and small entrepreneurs; others advise the largest global companies on the planet, guiding and litigating on technology, intellectual property, cryptography, employment or the impact of AI. And at a time when politics and law have become inextricably linked, with landmark criminal and civil cases dominating the national discourse, many of our top lawyers have played central roles, representing elected officials, governments, defendants, voters from all sides.

Nuclear verdicts have become commonplace, but David Brook, a partner at the Susman Godfrey law firm in Los Angeles, made headlines when her firm won a $787.5 million settlement in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News Network. Then, working pro bono, Brook successfully defended Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in lawsuits filed by former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell alleging fraud election in the 2020 presidential election.

I was drawn to law because by representing a single person and hopefully changing their life for the better, you can simultaneously set a precedent that will help countless other people, Brook explains of her Multi-faceted practice, which includes intellectual property and complex litigation. As co-lead counsel for the New York Times

Brook filed groundbreaking copyright infringement suit against Microsoft

and OpenAI alleging that the companies illegally used millions of journal articles to train ChatGPT. This ability to work on behalf of a single person or company, but in doing so, have a broader impact on a group of people or even an entire industry is what I love in this domain.

T he lawyer on Forbes list of AAmericas Top 200 lawyers 2024 were selected through a review of thousands of names from outside applications, independent research and direct outreach. Our independent judging process draws on our editorial teams' decades of experience practicing law, covering legal news, understanding the legal market and analyzing information. With the help of our Advisory Board, we have assembled a diverse and exceptional group of attorneys who have demonstrated outsized influence and achieved an elite level of excellence in private practice, civil rights, and organizational work. These are lawyers from varied backgrounds, specializations and jurisdictions. Some have been among the most important and notable cases or legal trends in recent years; others make their mark less publicly. But they all share a reputation for integrity and records of excellence. And the impact of their work is pervasive.

For example, landmark litigation can benefit consumers and businesses, raise awareness of a lawyer, and increase business profits. And financially speaking, good law practice means good business. But at its most ambitious, the legal profession is about more than the bottom line. Lawyers work to establish rights, hold power, provide accountability, and level the playing field for businesses. They can help protect marginalized people, combat discrimination and increase transparency. Lawyers like Brian Stevenson in Birmingham, Alabama, Lee Merritt in Houston, and Ben Crump in Tallahassee, Florida, are on the front lines of civil rights law, working to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and police misconduct.

When I think about the progress we make, it will always be incremental. It's a long game, Crump says of his efforts, through wrongful death lawsuits and civil lawsuits, to end what he sees as an epidemic of police brutality. While institutions of oppression have existed for centuries, this is a journey toward justice that will not happen overnight.

A Change of a Different Kind Has Been Favored by Corporate and Entertainment Lawyers Matthew Rosengart by Greenberg Traurig, whose work to end Britney Spears' father's conservatorship over the superstar singer has sparked deeper political discussions about the merits of such arrangements, including conservatorships, and the potential for abuse .

One of the lessons learned is that the law can, in fact, be a powerful tool for bringing about change, both in a person's life and potentially on a systemic level as well, Rosengart says. The fact that the case ultimately received the attention of various legislative bodies, including the United States Congress, was not something we expected, but it was a byproduct of the case .

Not every case makes the news. A large number of Forbes The best lawyers work diligently in the trenches on behalf of their clients, whether individual or institutional, to inform, research, investigate and simply manage their affairs. Among other high-profile cases and appointments, Diandra Fu Debrosse of DiCello Levitt leads multidistrict litigation in massive product liability cases involving the alleged dangerous effects of infant formula and relaxers. But Debrosse has an even more ambitious goal: to expand opportunities in his specialty. She is leading a campaign to recruit more lawyers of color to the billion-dollar mass torts field and co-founded Shades of Mass, a nonprofit designed to expose law students and young people lawyers to this area through training and networking opportunities.

A According to the American Bar Association's Profile of the Legal Profession, while there are 1.3 million lawyers in the United States, 27% reside in just two states: New York and California. While many of the lawyers on our list are clustered on the coasts, alongside other industry hubs like Houston or Chicago, the best legal talent is scattered across the country. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Brendan Johnson has had great success handling commercial disputes and representing Native American tribes, demonstrating that you can run a thriving and expansive practice even in a smaller jurisdiction.

The most rewarding part of my practice is being able to rewrite clients' odds in high-stakes litigation, says Johnson, a partner at Robins Kaplan. Being from a place like South Dakota, when I litigate in places like California or New York, my team often encounters a mix of skepticism and curiosity from larger law firms. This is not only a tactical advantage, but it puts an asset on my team's shoulder that is useful during the trial.

Yet the shortage of lawyers willing to practice in small towns has created legal deserts. And the high cost of legal services and access to justice is a problem across the country. The legal profession is certainly not all wine, roses, and six-figure starting salaries. The legal field faces ongoing issues with diversity and equal pay, particularly at the highest levels of partnership. The highest-paid lawyers in America are overwhelmingly men. And mostly white.

There needs to be more intentionality from law firm leaders and more accountability, says Roberta Liebenberg, a partner at Fine, Kaplan and Black in Philadelphia. If they looked at these questions the same way they looked at profits per partner, you would see a lot more progress.

Many issues can be important when lawyers are involved: money, reputation, solvency, freedom. And while there are excellent attorneys throughout the United States, we have hand-picked the attorneys you'll call to represent you in your toughest fight, negotiate the best possible deal, or pursue justice on your behalf. These are the lawyers you want at your side, not around the table, an extraordinary array of legal practitioners at the top of the profession.

For the full list of Americas Top 200 Lawyers, click here.

Methodology

To create our first Americas Top 200 Lawyers list, Forbes has assembled an editorial team with extensive experience in the practice of law, coverage of legal news and knowledge of the legal market. The team then identified a large pool of eligible candidates through hundreds of interviews with industry insiders, external nominations, editorial research and an independent advisory board of five experts. To be eligible, lawyers had to be active and licensed and thousands of lawyers from diverse backgrounds, specializations and jurisdictions were ultimately considered.

Extensive research into each candidate resulted in evaluations on various criteria, including reputation, industry honors, influence on the legal landscape, advocacy performance, commitment to diversity and volunteer work. Although a lawyer's life achievements were considered, the focus was on his or her more recent achievements. Applicants were then scored in seven weighted categories.

The result is a collection of elite lawyers who have been involved in the most important recent cases, transactions or legal trends. Others have been judged, by their peers and clients, to be superlative in their area of ​​practice. Some boast immediate name recognition; others make their mark less publicly. But they all share a reputation for integrity, records of excellence and Forbes recognized as the best in the industry.

As with everything Forbes lists, candidates pay no fee to be considered. For any questions regarding this list, please contact Lawyerlist [at] Forbes.com.