Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after three days of consecutive defeats

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks drifted slightly higher Wednesday after a three-day lull.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading. It's on track for its first gain since hitting an all-time high last week on Thursday, but all of its moves since then have been relatively modest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 225 points, or 0.6%, as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually flat.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group continue their wild ride, jumping another 15.4%. The company behind the money-losing Truth Social platform has gone far beyond what critics consider rational, as fans of former President Donald Trump continue to push it higher.

Merck climbed 3.8% after federal regulators approved its Winrevair treatment for adults with pulmonary hypertension, a rare condition in which blood vessels in the lungs thicken and narrow. Cintas, a supplier of work uniforms and office supplies, was another significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher. It jumped 10.5% after announcing a profit for the last quarter higher than expected by analysts.

Robinhood Markets rose 3.4% after unveiling its first credit card, reserved for its subscription-paying Gold members, as well as other new products.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Carnival. The cruise operator fell 2.9% despite a smaller-than-expected loss for the latest quarter.

GameStop also fell after reporting a profit for the most recent quarter, when several analysts expected a loss. It fell 14.3%. This is the original meme stock, predating Trump Media by several years, where its price often moved more based on sentiment among investors with smaller pockets rather than fundamentals such as its earnings and revenue.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were down slightly with few economic reports on the calendar to shake things up.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.21% from 4.23% Tuesday evening.

The highlight of the week for the bond market could come on Friday, when the US government releases the latest monthly update on US consumer spending. It will include the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use in setting interest rates.

But U.S. bond and stock markets will be closed that day for Good Friday. This could lead to a clustering of anticipated trades on Thursday. It will also be the last day of the month and the first quarter, which could shake things up again.

The S&P 500 is on track for a fifth straight month of gains and has been rising since late October. The U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient despite high interest rates intended to keep inflation in check. Additionally, the Federal Reserve appears poised to begin lowering interest rates this year as inflation has calmed from its peak.

But critics say more companies will need to generate strong profit growth to justify their big price swings. Progress on reducing inflation has also become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

Nonetheless, traders generally expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting its main interest rate in June.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Chinese stocks were among the worst performers, even though China's central bank governor told a high-level business conference in Beijing that the struggling real estate sector was showing signs of recovery and the impact payment defaults by dozens of promoters was limited. Shares fell 1.4% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.