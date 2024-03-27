Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after three days of consecutive defeats
US stocks are drifting a little higher on Wednesday after a three-day lull.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at midday. It's on track for its first gain since hitting an all-time high last week on Thursday, but all of its moves since then have been relatively modest.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 228 points, or 0.6%, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.
Trump Media & Technology Group actions continue their crazy race, jumping another 15.5%. The company behind the money-losing Truth Social platform has moved far beyond what critics consider rational, as fans of former President Donald Trump continue to push it higher.
Merck climbed 3.8% after federal regulators approved its treatment for adults with pulmonary hypertension, a rare condition in which blood vessels in the lungs thicken and narrow.
Cintas, a supplier of work uniforms and office supplies, was another significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher. It jumped 9.7% after announcing a profit for the last quarter higher than expected by analysts.
Robinhood Markets rose 2.8% after unveiling its first credit card, reserved for its subscription-paying Gold members, as well as other new products.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Nvidia, which is on track for a second straight loss after soaring 91% for the year so far. It fell 3.4% as some investors may have taken profits before closing their accounts for the end of the quarter. Nvidia has been one of the biggest winners from Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence.
GameStop also fell despite making a profit last quarter, when several analysts expected a loss. It fell 15.4%. This is the original meme stock, predating Trump Media by several years, where its price often moved more based on the sentiment of smaller-pocketed investors than on fundamentals like its earnings and revenue.
In the bond market, Treasury yields fell on a day when few economic reports were likely to move the needle.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.20% from 4.23% Tuesday evening.
The highlight of the week for the bond market could come on Friday, when the US government releases the latest monthly update on US consumer spending. It will include the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use in setting interest rates.
But U.S. bond and stock markets will be closed that day for Good Friday. This could lead to a clustering of anticipated trades on Thursday. It will also be the last day of the month and the first quarter, which could shake things up again.
The S&P 500 is on track for a fifth straight month of gains and has been rising since late October. The U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient despite high interest rates intended to keep inflation in check. Additionally, the Federal Reserve appears poised to begin lowering interest rates this year as inflation has calmed from its peak.
But critics say more companies will need to generate strong profit growth to justify their big price swings. Progress in the implementation inflation down also became bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected.
However, the general expectations of traders are to the Federal Reserve to start reducing its main interest rate in June.
In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia.
Chinese stocks were among the worst performers, even though China's central bank governor told a high-level business conference in Beijing that the struggling real estate sector was showing signs of recovery and the impact payment defaults by dozens of promoters was limited. Shares fell 1.4% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai.
___
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
|
