Stock market today: Sensex gains 526 points, Nifty ends up 118.95 pts; RIL, Maruti Suzuki and private bank stocks shine

Other sectors that contributed to the rebound of the indices are automobiles, private banks and real estate stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 72,996.31 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,123.65 level, up 118.95 points or 0.54%. On the broader market front, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed the benchmark indices, up 1.15%, the Nifty Midcap 100 underperformed, ending 0.12% higher.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, the market ended the day higher due to stock-specific actions and strong underlying tensions caused by expectations of robust economic growth.

However, due to the truncated holiday week, investors will now focus on tomorrow's US GDP data and next week's RBI policy statement to determine the direction of the market. Even though volumes are low, the mid- and small-cap segments are doing well because investors have access to trading opportunities, Nair said.

The global market today

Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street fell slightly from its all-time highs, according to an AP report. U.S. futures rose slightly while oil prices fell.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3% to 2,993.14, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4% to 16,392.84.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,819.60, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% to 40,762.73. Taiwan's Taiex closed 0.4% higher, while Bangkok's SET rose 0.3%.

Top Nifty 50 winners and losers

As many as 22 stocks ranked in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the remaining 27 ended in the red.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.49%), Maruti Suzuli India Ltd (up 2.53%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.16%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 2.16%), 1.72%) and Titan Company Ltd (up 1.62%) finished on top. winners.

On the other side, UPL Ltd (down 2.07%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.04%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.64%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down by 1.54%) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (down by 1.42%). were among the latecomers.

Sector indices today

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil & Gas (up 0.54%), Nifty Realty (up 0.85%), Nifty Private Bank (up 0.60%), Nifty Auto (up 0.60%), 0.51%), Nifty Bank (up 0.40%) ended in the green, while Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.97%), Nifty Media (down 0.57%), Nifty IT (down 0.64%) and Nifty FMCG (down 0.27%) ended in the red.

Expert opinions on the markets

“The Nifty 50 remained strong after opening with a gain. During the day, it climbed above 22,100 and closed above it as well. Short-term momentum looks positive, supported by a crossover of the RSI indicator (14). The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it remains above 22,000. At the high end, it could potentially move towards 22,300 and beyond in the short term.” , said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The above opinions and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: Mar 27, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

