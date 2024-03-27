London Stock Exchange set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN market on May 28





The London Stock Exchange has declared the opening of an exchange-traded note (ETN) market for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The UK's leading exchange announced on Monday that Crypto ETNs will go live on May 28. London Stock Exchange to launch crypto ETN trading on May 28, 2024 The exchange previously said that in the second quarter of 2024 it would consider applications for admission to trading of Ethereum Crypto and Bitcoin ETNs. According to the most recent information, the London Stock Exchange will start accepting applications on April 8, 2024 for trading these cryptocurrency ETNs. However, the market will need to receive authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as the UK regulator would be involved. We have decided to launch the Crypto ETN market on May 28, 2024 to allow as many issuers as possible to be present on the market on the first day of trading, the LSE said. In choosing this date, we have taken into account that we need to ensure that issuers meet the review requirements detailed in the Crypto ETN factsheet and, importantly, this will also enable issuers who are considering admitting titles on the launch date to have time to prepare. documentation to establish a Crypto ETN program which will require approval of a base prospectus by the FCA. Exchange-traded notes (ETNs) provide exposure to a variety of assets, but in a different format than ETFs. Investors who use exchange-traded funds (ETFs) own a partial interest in the product's shares or other securities. ETNs function more like unsecured debt securities of a bank. The bank invests the money it receives in assets that track a particular index. Although the performance of these assets is reflected in the value of the ETN, the issuer does not own the underlying assets. London Stock Exchange Imposes Deadline for Crypto ETN Listing Amid Market Struggles Applications for listing of crypto ETNs on the main market must be filed by issuers with the LSE before April 15. The LSE said that as part of their application they must submit: (1) A letter explaining in detail how the issuer and/or Crypto ETN meets the review requirements detailed in the Crypto Fact Sheet ETN, and (2) A draft of the base prospectus indicating where the information set forth in (1) above is included in the base prospectus. The announcement stated that issuers would not be allowed to participate in the first day of trading of ETNs if: a) The issuer has not satisfied the Exchange that it meets the valuation requirements set out in the Crypto ETN Fact Sheet.

b) An issuer's application for admission is filed with the Stock Exchange after April 15, 2024; and or

(c) An issuer's base prospectus was not approved by the FCA as of midday on Wednesday 22 May 2024. The FCA said earlier this month that it would not reject proposals from Recognized Investment Exchanges (RIEs) to list an ETN market segment. These initiatives are part of the UK government's attempts to transform the country into a cryptocurrency hub by making it more cryptocurrency friendly. Future Ethereum and Bitcoin ETNs will only be available to “professional investors” in accordance with FCA requirements. This implies that the only parties authorized to intervene in financial markets will be credit institutions and investment firms; regular investors will not be allowed to participate. The LSE's action coincides with the stock market's struggles to remain relevant. Bloomberg reports that trading activity has declined significantly from pre-crisis levels, while the number of companies listed on the LSE has fallen dramatically, with 2023 set to be the worst year for IPOs since 2009.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.econostrum.info/london-stock-exchange-bitcoin-ethereum-etn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos