CFPB Takes Action to Stop False Claims of “Free” International Money Transfers





WASHINGTON DC Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a new circular warning remittance transfer providers that false advertising about the cost or speed of sending a remittance transfer may violate federal law . Companies in the market charge unwanted fees on international money transfers and make false claims about the speed of transfers. The circular highlights several marketing practices related to sending international money transfers that may violate the Consumer Financial Protection Act's (CFPA) prohibition on deceptive acts or practices. This ban is enforced by the CFPB, states, and other regulators. The guidance in the circular applies to both traditional international money transfer providers and digital wallets that offer the ability to send money internationally from the United States. Consumers should not pay unnecessary fees on international money transfers advertised as free, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. The CFPB will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that companies are not illegally charging families inflated fees or exchange rates using false or misleading claims. American consumers send tens of billions of dollars in international remittances each year, often sent by immigrants to family members and friends living abroad or to Americans temporarily living abroad, such as students. The CFPB administers and enforces the Funds Transfer Rule under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, the first and only federal regulation that provides disclosures and other important consumer protections for individuals who send funds international from the United States. The CFPB also enforces the Consumer Financial Protection Act, which prohibits unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices in the consumer credit industry. Remittance service providers may be liable under the CFPA for deceptive marketing practices whether or not they comply with the disclosure requirements of the Remittance Rule. Specifically, today's Circular addresses the following practices of remittance transfer providers, including digital wallet providers that offer remittance transfer services, that consumers have complained about to the CFPB and that the CFPB observed in its market surveillance: Falsely marketing free or free services : Providers may engage in deceptive acts by marketing remittance transfers as free, when in fact the remittance transfer provider charges consumers a fee to send the remittance transfer. Providers may also engage in deceptive practices by marketing remittances as free when in reality they are not. With respect to digital wallets or other similar products, it may be misleading to market a transfer as free if the provider charges a fee to convert the funds to a different currency or withdraw funds from the product. It can also be misleading to claim that international money transfers are free if the provider imposes costs on consumers through the exchange rate differential.

Bury the promotional conditions in the fine print: Providers may violate the law by advertising promotional prices for remittance transfers without specifying that the offer is only limited or temporary in scope, even if the offer is disclosed in the fine print or later in the transaction.

Providers may violate the law by advertising promotional prices for remittance transfers without specifying that the offer is only limited or temporary in scope, even if the offer is disclosed in the fine print or later in the transaction. Misleading announcement of the duration of transfers: Remittance transfer providers may violate the CFPA's prohibition on deceptive acts or practices by marketing remittance transfers as being delivered within a certain time frame, when the transfers may actually take longer to reach recipients. Recipients rely on remittances for daily expenses or urgent emergencies. Today's circular is the latest in the CFPB's ongoing work to protect senders of international money transfers. In October 2023, the CFPB issued a consent order against Chime (doing business as Sendwave), finding that the company had made misleading statements in advertisements about the speed and cost of its services. The CFPB also filed charges against Servicio UniTeller for failing to refund customers after the company made money transfer errors. Inspections carried out by the CFPB also noted that international money transfer providers have made false and misleading claims about the speed of funds transfers. The circular is part of an ongoing effort by the CFPB to curb unwanted fees and spur competition in the consumer financial products market. The CFPB has proposed rules to ban certain NSF fees and close an overdraft loophole that costs consumers billions each year. Earlier this month, the CFPB finalized a rule to limit most late fees on major providers' credit cards to $8 per instance. Read today's new remittance circular. Learn more about the CFPB's guidelines on money transfers. Learn more about the CFPB's work on unwanted fees. Consumers can file complaints about remittances and other financial products and services by visiting the CFPB's website or calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372). Employees of companies they believe have violated federal consumer finance laws are encouraged to send information about what they know to [email protected].

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a 21st century agency that implements and enforces federal consumer finance law and ensures that markets for consumer financial products are fair, transparent, and competitive. For more information, visit www.consumerfinance.gov.

