Correction looms as stocks 'bizarrely' overvalued





Indicators point to a major correction ahead for stocks, says market strategist Paul Dietrich.

B. Riley Wealth's chief investment strategist says the market is “bizarrely overvalued.”

According to Dietrich, “smart money” involves moving money into cash. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





The stock market appears “bizarrely” overvalued and indicators point to a sharp correction underway, according to Paul Dietrich, chief investment strategist at B. Riley Wealth. Talk to Yahoo financeDietrich pointed to a handful of indicators in the market, all of which serve as a collective wake-up call for stocks. Warning signs are emerging regarding the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio, and multiples reflect levels seen before the collapse of the dot-com bubble. “Every indicator seems to be telling us that we are in a historic bubble,” Dietrich said. “It's hard to look at this and say we're not going to see a major, major correction. This is not the time to be injecting new money into the market,” he said. warned. The biggest indicator of a coming correction is “smart” investors abandoning the stock market and moving to safer cash equivalents, Dietrich said. He highlighted recent stock sales by billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffettand the Walton familythe heirs of the Walmart empire, as a sign that big investors sense the market is about to correct. While sales by insiders or large shareholders are often scheduled in advancethey may also be a sign that investors fear the market is nearing a top, Dietrich suggested. “There's no ambiguity here. It's oddly overvalued,” Dietrich said of the stock market. “You're seeing the smart money moving massive amounts of cash right now. It's not that they don't believe in their companies. They do. They know silver is completely overvalued and if they sell it now , they can buy it back cheaper later.” It's unclear what might trigger a future stock market correction, Dietrich said, noting that previous crashes, like the one that preceded the 2008 crisis, were triggered by unpredictable Black Swan events. A surge in oil prices due to geopolitical conflict, or more regional banking problems coming from the commercial real estate sector, could trigger the fall in stocks, he speculated. Dietrich ranks among the most pessimistic forecasters on Wall Street, at a time when most investors are still bullish on stocks and the economy. Previously, he predicted that the stock market could collapse by up to 40% if the United States faced a mild recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-crash-outlook-smart-money-sp500-bubble-correction-recession-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos