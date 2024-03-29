SEC Requests Important Information on Climate Risks





THE The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted the final rules requiring companies to disclose material climate-related information in registration statements and annual reports. Material is defined as information that investors should know before purchasing stocks. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said: “These final rules build on past requirements by requiring disclosure of material climate risks by public companies and in public offerings. » Their aim is to provide transparent, consistent and comparable data primarily to institutional investors – companies or organizations that invest on behalf of third parties. The final rules include numerous disclosure requirements, the main ones being: Climate-related risks that have or are reasonably likely to have a material impact on business strategy, results of operations or financial condition.

The actual and potential material impacts of any identified climate-related risks.

Significant expenses incurred and significant impacts on financial estimates and assumptions resulting from activities to mitigate or adapt to significant climate-related risk.

Specific information regarding a registrant's activities to mitigate or adapt to significant climate-related risk, including the use of transition plans, scenario analyses, or internal carbon prices.

Any board oversight of climate-related risks and any role of management in assessing and managing the registrant's material climate-related risks.

Any processes the registrant has to identify, assess and manage significant climate-related risks and whether and how those processes are integrated into the registrant's overall risk management process(es).

Information about a registrant's climate targets or objectives that have had a material impact or are reasonably likely to have a material impact on its business, results of operations or financial condition.

Information on material Scope 1 emissions and/or Scope 2 emissions.

For those required to disclose Scope 1 and/or Scope 2 emissions, an assurance report at the limited assurance level, which for large accelerated filers will be at the reasonable assurance level after a period of transition.

Capitalized costs, expenses, charges and losses incurred as a result of extreme weather events and other natural conditions. The reporting schedule for Scope 1 and 2 emissions begins in fiscal year 2028 and will be due in 2029. However, significant risks must be declared from the 2025 financial year and are due in 2026. Although Scope 3 emissions were not mentioned in this decision, companies should be aware that institutional investors may also seek this information. A company must report this information in its registration statements as well as in Exchange Act annual reports filed with the Commission. It must also provide the information required by the SK Climate Regulation. It is important to be aware that compliance with SEC rules does not exempt anyone from other requirements such as those of the European Union. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive or California state climate disclosure laws. Because of this multitude of disclosure standards, companies must carefully define and record their material risks. The SEC published both the complete final rules and one fact sheet.

