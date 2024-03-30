Business
EltaMD Rings the Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Continue the Celebration of National Dermatologist Day
EltaMD Skin Carea leading dermatologist-recommended skin and sun care brand in the United States, joined several dermatologists to participate in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the ringing of the bell yesterday, March 28, as a continuation of its celebration of National Dermatologist Day.
Earlier this month, EltaMD announced the creation of the first annual conference National Dermatologist Daya day dedicated to honoring the vital contributions of dermatologists to promoting skin health and fighting skin cancer.1 Scheduled to be recognized annually on March 13, the initiative aims to recognize the expertise and dedication of dermatologists who play a pivotal role in the early detection of skin cancer and in educating the public about sun safety.
The tradition of ringing bells at the NYSE dates back to the 1870s, when continuous trading began. The tradition of bell ringing is of particular importance and is linked to the history of the Stock Exchange. Over the years, various personalities, including the first guest in 1956, have had the honor of ringing the opening bell.2
“Ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange has always been a way to announce the most iconic initiatives, and this is no different,” said Echo Sandburg, MBA, chief brand officer at CP Skin Health Group. “The creation of National Dermatologist Day is a proud moment for EltaMD and the ring of honor that lends credibility to the holiday and, more importantly, to our deserving and esteemed dermatologist community.”
Joined by dermatologists such as Mona Gohara, MD, FAAD; Michelle Henry, MD; and Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, FAAD, the event aimed to continue efforts to bridge the gap between skin care awareness and public understanding.
Gohara, active member of The American Academy of Dermatology And The American Society for Dermatologic Surgerystressed the importance of events like these to increase awareness and education to save lives.
“As a dermatologist, I admire EltaMD’s commitment to sun protection and skin care,” said Gohara. “Being here at the New York Stock Exchange to recognize their appreciation for the dermatology community is indescribable. I can confidently say, on behalf of all dermatologists, that this is an incredible honor.
"The creation of National Dermatologist Day is a proud moment for EltaMD and the ring of honor that lends credibility to the holiday and, more importantly, to our deserving and esteemed dermatologist community.
The importance of National Dermatologist Day extends beyond simple recognition; it serves as a platform to reinforce the critical role dermatologists play in protecting public health.
“Our brand and the dermatologist community have similar goals and passions, and we want to continue to show our commitment and appreciation as we work alongside our efforts to advance the gold standard in sun care,” Sandburg said. “We plan to treat every day as National Dermatologist Day!” EltaMD has been a long-time supporter of skin cancer awareness and protection, and will continue to support various skin cancer programs such as VR Destination Healthy Skinthe Colorado Melanoma Foundation The solar bus, AAD Skin Cancer, Take a Hike! and more. We look forward to evolving and growing these efforts year over year. »
As the general public increasingly associates skin health with vanity, Gohara said the dermatologist profession is often overlooked.
“However, we strive to leverage our resources to educate and diagnose patients regarding skin care treatments beyond the mirror,” she said. “Initiatives like this amplify the message I deliver daily in my practice: protect your skin with sunscreen and get screened regularly. When the public is more aware of the dangers of sun exposure and the importance of early detection, it results in earlier diagnoses of skin cancer. and better survival rates.
In the future, Gohara hopes that initiatives and observations such as these will raise awareness about the role of skin health, skin protection and regular dermatology visits.
“Dermatologists will forever be the greatest skin experts. We produce the science behind all skin care with the understanding that we can provide our patients with the best care and the most up-to-date information, always optimizing the health of their skin,” Gohara said. . “To the public: please, please protect your skin and see your dermatologist every year. It's imperative! To my fellow dermatologists, this day is for We. In an ever-changing virtual world where everyone thinks they are a skincare expert, let's appreciate this recognition of our hard work and years of training that truly sets our authority apart. »
