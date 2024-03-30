Connect with us

Business

April is one of the best months for the stock market: S&P trends

April is one of the best months for the stock market: S&P trends

 


Many of the companies featured on Money advertise with us. The opinions are our own, but compensation and
thorough research can determine where and how businesses appear. Learn more about how we make money.

The stock market has been steadily climbing this year, and as April approaches, investors have reason to expect more of the same given the strong stock market performance that month.

After gaining 24% last year, the S&P 500 – the benchmark used to measure overall stock performance – continued its upward trend in 2024 by posting a gain of almost 11% in the first quarter of 2024.

It is good news for investors who have recently We saw this index along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq set records in the first quarter of the year.

However, overshadowing this is the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's decision on when it will begin cutting interest rates. According to data from the American Association of Individual Investors, bullish sentiment fell from 51.7% in the first week of March to 43.2% last week, demonstrating a more reserved outlook from investors.

But with the arrival of April, there are new reasons to be optimistic. Historically, April tends to be a good month for the stock market. And while pThe best performances are never indicative of the behavior of actions go forward, looking at seasonality can provide a look at how stocks typically perform at certain times of the year.

Ads by money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad.AnnouncementMoney Ad Disclaimer

Is April a good month for the stock market?

According to Reuters, since 1945, April and December have tied for the best performing months of the year for stocks, with an average return of 1.6%. (September is notoriously the worst, with an average loss of -0.6%).

During a recession, April's positive performance can be even more pronounced. In 2008 and 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession, April produced returns of 4.8% and 9.4%, respectively. And following the arrival of COVID-19, April 2020 saw a whopping 12.7% gain, the 12th best monthly performance for the S&P 500 since 1928.

One theory behind April's positive performance is that investors received tax refunds that month and pumped that money into the market, driving up prices. Whatever the cause, April is historically such a strong month for stocks that it has only posted losses twice in the last 18 years (in 2012 and again in 2022 during a bear market extended) and was the best performing month of the seventh year. eras dating back to 2001.

What April Stock Market Trends Mean for Investors

Financial advisors argue that investors should not base their strategies on seasonality and historical trends since they do not necessarily indicate what is likely to occur in the future. This is why the old adage: time In market beats market timing – remains relevant today.

For example, withdrawing from the market to avoid investing in September, historically the worst-performing month of the year, may seem logical at first. Yet investors who did so in 2010 were unable to take advantage of that month's 8.8% gain, which represented the largest monthly gain of the year for the S&P 500.

For buy-and-hold investors, if Fed uncertainty is causing thestresskeep in mind that over time, stock prices tend to increase, which was the case for the S&P 500 for 68% of its years of existence. It's worth noting that a significant portion of these gains occurred in the month of April.

More money :

Why hedge funds are adopting Warren Buffett's classic index fund advice

How Investors Can Gain Exposure to the Hottest Stocks of 2024

5 Best Stock Trading Apps of 2024

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://money.com/april-best-month-for-stock-market/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: