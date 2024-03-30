April is one of the best months for the stock market: S&P trends

The stock market has been steadily climbing this year, and as April approaches, investors have reason to expect more of the same given the strong stock market performance that month.

After gaining 24% last year, the S&P 500 – the benchmark used to measure overall stock performance – continued its upward trend in 2024 by posting a gain of almost 11% in the first quarter of 2024.

It is good news for investors who have recently We saw this index along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq set records in the first quarter of the year.

However, overshadowing this is the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's decision on when it will begin cutting interest rates. According to data from the American Association of Individual Investors, bullish sentiment fell from 51.7% in the first week of March to 43.2% last week, demonstrating a more reserved outlook from investors.

But with the arrival of April, there are new reasons to be optimistic. Historically, April tends to be a good month for the stock market. And while pThe best performances are never indicative of the behavior of actions go forward, looking at seasonality can provide a look at how stocks typically perform at certain times of the year.

Is April a good month for the stock market?

According to Reuters, since 1945, April and December have tied for the best performing months of the year for stocks, with an average return of 1.6%. (September is notoriously the worst, with an average loss of -0.6%).

During a recession, April's positive performance can be even more pronounced. In 2008 and 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession, April produced returns of 4.8% and 9.4%, respectively. And following the arrival of COVID-19, April 2020 saw a whopping 12.7% gain, the 12th best monthly performance for the S&P 500 since 1928.

One theory behind April's positive performance is that investors received tax refunds that month and pumped that money into the market, driving up prices. Whatever the cause, April is historically such a strong month for stocks that it has only posted losses twice in the last 18 years (in 2012 and again in 2022 during a bear market extended) and was the best performing month of the seventh year. eras dating back to 2001.

What April Stock Market Trends Mean for Investors

Financial advisors argue that investors should not base their strategies on seasonality and historical trends since they do not necessarily indicate what is likely to occur in the future. This is why the old adage: time In market beats market timing – remains relevant today.

For example, withdrawing from the market to avoid investing in September, historically the worst-performing month of the year, may seem logical at first. Yet investors who did so in 2010 were unable to take advantage of that month's 8.8% gain, which represented the largest monthly gain of the year for the S&P 500.

For buy-and-hold investors, if Fed uncertainty is causing thestresskeep in mind that over time, stock prices tend to increase, which was the case for the S&P 500 for 68% of its years of existence. It's worth noting that a significant portion of these gains occurred in the month of April.

