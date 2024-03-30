OVERVIEW OF THE STOCK MARKET FOR 03/29/2024





NASDAQ-Adv: 3,083 December: 1,152 NYSE-Adv: 3,306 December: 0.735

(Source: Nasdaq)

Wall Street's major indexes struggled to find direction Thursday in tense trading ahead of the Easter holiday, as investors awaited data to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy direction on the final business day a solid first quarter. All three major U.S. indexes expected strong quarterly gains, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) on track for its best first-quarter performance since 2019, thanks to an AI-fueled rally and optimism about the Fed's rate schedule. the cuts helped propel Wall Street to record highs this month. At current levels, the blue-chip Dow Index (.DJI), opens in a new tab, is less than 1% away from the 40,000 mark, a level it has never cleared. Meanwhile, data released Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, while a separate report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits had fell by 2,000 to 210,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ended March 23. “We ultimately expect a slower pace of economic growth this year as the labor market moderates and diminishes purchasing power as households have become increasingly dependent on income,” the researchers said. Wells Fargo economists. “But high margins, a still decent cash position for many companies and the likelihood of lower borrowing costs in the second half will likely support capital spending and corporate profitability in general.” As the long weekend approaches, the focus will also be on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which will be due on Good Friday, when the American stock market will be closed. Overnight, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said recent disappointing inflation data confirmed the central bank should wait to cut its short-term interest rate target, but did not rule out a rate reduction later in the year. Traders estimate there is a 64% chance the Fed will begin its easing cycle in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. As of 11:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens in a new tab, was down 8.46 points, or 0.02%, at 39,751.62, the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens a new tab, was up 5.65 points, or 0.11. %, at 5,254.14, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens in a new tab, was down 1.01 points, or 0.01%, at 16,398.51. Three of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with communications services (.SPLRCL) breaking new ground. The rate-sensitive sector has been the best performer so far this quarter, with technology stocks (.SPLRCT), opens in a new tab Keeping gains in check on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, most mega-cap growth stocks slipped, with Tesla (TSLA.O) opening a new tab leading the losses, down 1.7%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX), opens in a new tab, rose 0.3% and was on track to complete its second straight quarter of double-digit gains, up more than 17% so far. Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies advanced as bitcoin recovered from a two-day decline. Exchange operator Coinbase Global (COIN.O), opens in a new tab, blockchain farm operator Bitfarms and crypto miner Riot Platforms (RIOT.O), opens in a new tab, rose between 2.9 % and 7.6%. Estee Lauder (EL.N), opens in a new tab, jumped 5.5% after BofA Global Research upgraded the cosmetics giant's rating from “neutral” to “buy.” Advancing issues outnumbered declining issues by a ratio of 2.74 to 1 on the NYSE and 1.89 to 1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P recorded 81 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 28 new lows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bangalore; editing by Rashmi Aich, Arun Koyyur and Pooja Desai)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/stock-market-snapshot-for-29-03-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos