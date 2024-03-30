Good Friday 2024: is the stock market closed today? To find out more, consult the list of April holidays





The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on March 29 for Good Friday. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs and currency derivatives, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will remain closed for the day. The commodity derivatives segment is also closed. Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, April 1. Staying informed about market holidays is essential for smooth trading operations and effective risk management. Next stock market holiday in April 2024 — April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

— April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami Benchmark indices posted gains in the final trading session of the financial year, helped by positive global indicators. The Sensex gained nearly 1,200 points intraday before closing at 73,651, up 0.9 per cent. The Nifty rose 0.9 percent to 22,326. The indices gained 28.6 percent and 24.8 percent respectively this fiscal year, beating most other major market indices. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices surged 60 per cent and 70 per cent respectively, with the latter marking its best performance in the last three financial years. The real estate, CPSE and infra indices gained over 100 per cent during the year. Spot market volumes on the NSE remained above 1 lakh crore on Thursday. About 52 percent, or 2,042 stocks, declined following the BSE, compared to 1,793 stocks that rose. Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on Nifty, rising over 3% each. Positive key indicators

S&P Global on Tuesday raised its FY25 growth forecast in India to 6.8 percent, driven by strong domestic demand and a recovery in exports. India's CAD/GDP remained stable at 1.2% in Q3FY24. With valuations a concern, the market will look to the next earnings season to assign earnings multiples, Joseph said Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management. Other markets

Most Asian indices ended in the red on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 losing the most at 1.46 percent. European indices were moving slightly in the green. US indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new high. The UK fell into a mild recession last year, with its gross domestic product falling 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2023, following a 0.1 per cent decline in the previous quarter. In the United States, data on jobless claims, gross domestic product, consumer confidence, personal income, consumer spending and personal consumption expenditures will be released on Thursday and Friday. The market will also look to the US Fed Chairman's speech for clues on interest rates. In India, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for next week.

