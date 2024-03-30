Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher after another set of records on Wall Street
BANGKOK– Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday in quiet holiday trading, with markets closed in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and India, among others.
Many financial markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday. In India, markets were closed for the Holi holiday.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 40,316.56 and Seoul's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,748.55. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5% to 3,025.56.
Taiwan's Taiex advanced 0.4%. In Bangkok, the SET added 0.3%.
Thursday, the S&The P 500 added 0.1%, to its all-time high set the day before and closed at 5,254.35. It gained 10.2% in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 39,807.37 and also set a record. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% to 16,379.46.
Oil prices have surged. U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.82 to $83.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped $1.59 to $87.00 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 151.30 Japanese yen from 151.38 yen. The euro fell slightly from $1.0790 to $1.0775.
The US stock market has been in a near unstoppable run since late October, and the S&The P 500 has just closed its fifth consecutive month of victories. It surged as the U.S. economy remained remarkably strong despite high interest rates aimed at keeping inflation in check.
And as inflation hopefully continues to cool from its peak, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will likely cut interest rates several times later this year.
Most stocks soared higher during the quarter, driven by a group of companies riding Wall Street's continuing frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the AI rush, jumped 82.5%.
The only stock in the S&The P 500 doing better is Super Micro Computer, which just joined the index recently because it's also caught up in the AI craze. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, saw its stock soar 255.3%.
They more than offset the woes of companies like Tesla and Boeing during the quarter. Tesla fell 29.3% to continue its volatility, after more than doubling last year. Boeing, meanwhile, sank 26% as concerns grew over its safety and manufacturing quality.
A report released Thursday shows that growth in the U.S. economy in the final three months of last year was stronger than expected. Another said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the latest indication of a strong job market.
On Wall Street, hope remains that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting its main interest rate in June. Lower interest rates ease pressure on the economy, while increasing investment prices. But progress in reducing inflation has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.
Besides interest rates staying higher for longer, critics say other threats could also derail stock market gains. Chief among them is that stock prices have been rising faster than corporate profits, making them expensive in some ways. Companies will need to generate solid profit growth to justify these measures.
On Wall Street, RH jumped 17.3% even though the home furnishings retailer reported lower profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also said demand was trending upward and gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly higher than analysts' expectations.
Analysts said investors are ready to flock to signs of a recovery in the housing market, with interest rates and mortgage rates expected to fall later this year.
Chemours fell 9.1% despite its results for the last quarter being better than those expected by analysts. It gave a forecast for profit before taxes and other items for the current quarter that was lower than analysts' expectations.
Trump Media was also a loser. & Technology group. The company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social fell 6.4% after climbing more than 14% in each of the past two days. Its shares have soared well beyond what critics say is reasonable for the loss-making company, driven by Trump fans and investors hoping to profit from the mania.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
