Stock market: The CAC 40 shatters forecasts

As the first quarter of 2023 draws to a close, let's take the pulse of the stock market. The CAC 40 seems in great shape, reaching a new record last Thursday at 8,253.59 points. But the Paris Stock Exchange is not the only one to shine this extended Easter weekend: Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, the Dow Jones, etc. also show good performance. Detailed analysis!

Stock market boom: the CAC 40 on an upward trajectory despite uncertainties

Despite the vagaries of the French economy, the CAC 40 hit the headlines with its exploits: crossing the threshold of 8,000 points at the end of February, reaffirmation of its rise above 8,000 points at the beginning of March, and dazzling performances of the heavyweights of the Paris Stock Exchange. The latest statistics predict a continuation of this upward trend.

Despite a tumultuous week, marked by slight stability (+0.01%) at the end of the session on Thursday, The Paris Stock Exchange closed the month and the quarter in the green, thus achieving a remarkable feat. The flagship CAC 40 index climbed one point to reach 8,205.81 pointswith a morning peak at 8,243.33 points, further consolidating an upward trend already well established.

This impressive rise was marked by a new absolute recordwith high range 8,253.59 points during the last session of the quarter. A performance all the more remarkable as it occurred on the eve of the Easter weekend, a traditionally calm period on the stock markets.

According to Edouard Kerhor de Milleis Banque Privé cited by TV5 Worldthis progression is fueled by prospect of lower rates, thus promoting an optimistic and prosperous market. Despite persistent uncertainties, the CAC 40 recorded a spectacular increase of 8.78% since the start of the yearexceeding initial forecasts for the full year 2024 in just one quarter.

This feat was highlighted by a fifth consecutive month of gains, with an increase of 0.66% this week and an impressive increase of 3.51% in March. Despite this positive trend, some experts remain cautious about the future outlook, suggesting a possible correction in the next quarter.

American indices celebrating, the Euro-Stoxx50 more reserved

While the Euro-Stoxx50 timidly exceeds the 5,100 point mark, showing annual growth of 12.8%, its gain is only 0.1%. Meanwhile, the DAX40 continues to hover around 18,500 points, without significant variation.

Across the Atlantic, the The S&P 500 hovers around equilibrium this Thursday, but records an impressive increase of 10% since the beginning of the year. The index favored by American managers seems ready to post its best first quarter since 2019, with a performance of 13.07% on this date. On the other hand, the Dow Jonesuntil 5.5% over the period, is on track to achieve its best quarter since 2021, with growth of 7.76%. Regarding the Nasdaq Compositehe is not to be outdone, demonstrating a annual increase of 9.2%.

Despite this upward trend, the first quarter of 2024 was less dazzling than the previous year, when the market jumped 16.77%. Behind these impressive performances is a familiar name: Nvidia, the leader in graphics card chips. The company recorded a growth of 83% in three monthsafter having already jumped by almost 240% in 2023.

According to Arnaud Cayla, Deputy Managing Director of Cholet Dupont AM, this optimism is fueled by the prospects of lower rates from central banks (Source: The echoes). Investors tend to stay in the market without any reason to sell.

Before the long Easter weekend, when Western markets close their doors for a few days, investors were reassured by the latest estimate of US GDP growth for the fourth quarter. The upward revision of +0.2% brings the annual growth rate to 3.4%, according to the Commerce Department.

