Business
Boeing is paralyzed, and it is the fault of its managers and directors.
By Alison Taylor
The problem is not a lack of controls, visibility or knowledge. It’s the lack of innovative thinking.
Corporate scandals tend to refocus our attention on issues of corporate culture and governance, and Boeing (BA) is no exception. David Calhoun is the latest in a string of CEOs to resign in disgrace, his fall cushioned by the usual golden parachute.
It couldn't be much more predictable. When Calhoun was hired in 2020, he was promised a $7 million bonus, directly tied to the 737 Max returning to the skies. As U.S. Senators Edward Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Tammy Baldwin commented at the time in a letter to Boeing's board of directors: “This payment represents a clear financial incentive for Mr. Calhoun to lobby regulators to disconnect the 737 Max, as well as to rush the investigations. and the reforms necessary to guarantee public safety.
While some have made a point of framing Boeing's problems as a consequence of its DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts, this argument is entirely unconvincing. What Boeing's problems actually illustrate is that even as companies have added more women and minorities to boards and leadership positions in recent years, the conformity of thinking and the strength of social connections are more powerful. The real problem is not a lack of controls, visibility or knowledge. It’s more of a group dynamic.
Nell Minow, a leading expert on corporate governance, has decades of experience directly observing board dynamics. She has this to say about groupthink on boards: “We take these people with extraordinary abilities and accomplishments. We put them in a boardroom, and there they suddenly become totally incompetent. For what ? My answer is that these are people who have genius. to assess the standards of the room and adapt to them. And it's fabulous quality. But unfortunately, you have 11 people like that – and a very visionary and dynamic leader who controls their information, their access to other people in the organization, and even their tenure and compensation. It's not a good system.
Board selection criteria vary, but while efforts have been made to increase the independence of board members, personal and social connections still predominate. Many studies show that members tend to have similar backgrounds, political affiliations, and even religious beliefs. Building connections over golf remains a sacred professional practice. At Boeing, the $246 million fine imposed in 2021 led to the addition of aviation and safety experts to the board, and 30% of its directors are women. But none of these factors are enough to compensate for the complex web of connections, relationships and loyalties among its members.
Why is it that as Boeing and other companies have diversified in areas like gender and race, they don't seem to have diversified their perspectives or become more effective at preventing ethics scandals?
“Meta-analyses of rigorous peer-reviewed studies have found no significant relationship – causal or otherwise – between board gender diversity and company performance,” said Robin J Ely, professor at Harvard Business School, and David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse College. , wrote in 2020. “Having people from different identity groups ‘at the table’ does not guarantee that things will improve.”
Senior leaders were nearly 64% less likely to report unethical practices than more junior employees.
Jessica Kennedy's research highlighted Minow's observations that boards often appear ineffective at ethical oversight. Before Kennedy became a professor of management at Vanderbilt University, her work as an investment banker exposed her to many dysfunctional corporate hierarchies.
Kennedy conducted a number of studies to explore what she had witnessed repeatedly: greater seniority leads to greater identification with your group. Ethical questions in particular cause cognitive dissonance, leading people to rationalize or minimize problems. This means that the more senior you are, the more likely you are to justify what the group is already doing – for better or worse. His study of 11,000 employees at U.S. government agencies found that senior leaders were nearly 64 percent less likely to blow the whistle on unethical practices than more junior employees.
Even though leaders created the systems they oversee, they become a product of them over time. This means that good leaders must be mindful that power will directly affect their judgment and moral sense; they should strive from the outset to build strong ethical structures.
Efforts to solicit dissenting opinions from younger employees should be considered a priority.
It also means that efforts to solicit dissenting opinions from younger employees should be considered a priority, not a risky move best postponed or avoided. A useful mechanism to consider: assign a group of young employees and executives a mission to innovate and challenge the existing board of directors.
Better deliberation is certainly an asset, but healthy group dynamics are necessary to achieve the greatest benefit. Curiosity, critical thinking, and a willingness to challenge an accepted perspective – especially a monolithic one – are where the imperatives of diversity and inclusion truly lead to more thoughtful and ethical decision-making.
So far, this is still lacking at Boeing. Until the company understands that safety is non-negotiable for all stakeholders, from investors to customers, Boeing will have to keep digging. A new CEO won't help. What Boeing needs is an entirely new mindset on the fundamental topics of corporate governance.
Alison Taylor is an associate clinical professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and executive director of Ethical Systems, where her research focuses on corporate ethics and responsibility. She is the author of Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World (Harvard Business Review Press, 2024).
