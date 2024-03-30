UT and Austin Parks and Recreation Partner for Eclipse Viewing Opportunities





Through a partnership between the Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the University of Texas at Austin, Austin residents from all 10 city council districts will have the chance to experience solar viewing up close during of the great North American eclipse on Monday, April 8. The University provides eclipse glasses and telescopes with solar filters for independent and guided viewing in select parks between noon and 3 p.m. City officials are encouraging residents to minimize travel and view the eclipse near their home or workplace due to the expected influx of visitors and the potential impact on traffic on the 8th. april. Learn more about the Austin Parks and Recreation Department's eclipse viewing locations at austintexas.gov/parkseclipse. This total solar eclipse is a unique chance for Austinites to experience being in the path of totality in our city, said Jessica Gilzow, cultural and arts program manager for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department . It’s a great reminder that everyone can explore, learn and experience nature and science no matter where they are in the city, and that we have a great resource like UT right here in our backyard. Both Austin Parks and Recreation and UT are members of the Austin Area Eclipse Task Force, a community planning group that includes astronomers, museums, educational institutions and other organizations in Central Texas hosting eclipse programs in the city. “We are excited to partner with the City of Austin to bring eclipse viewing to our neighborhoods and municipal districts,” said President Jay Hartzell. UT scientists, researchers and other experts are Austin residents' neighbors. We want to ensure that the entire city and its visitors benefit from being close to one of the best astronomy departments and research universities in the world. Visit austintexas.gov/eclipse for official viewing information from the city of Austin and the UT eclipse hub, Eclipse.utexas.eduto read stories and watch videos about the science, history and cultural impact of solar eclipses.

