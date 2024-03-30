Bill Ackman on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange deal: 'I wanted to buy more'





Jewish billionaire Bill Ackman, who runs one of the world's largest hedge funds, spoke about the deal he bought 4.9% of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, saying: “We wanted to buy more but that's all they had for sale.” Ackman's message follows an interview published in Calcalist with Richard Handler, CEO of the US-based Jefferies Financial Group, who led the NIS 353 million sale in January, at the height of the Gaza war . I am grateful to Rich Handler for offering Neri and me the opportunity to invest in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The best companies in the world are capital-light franchises that own the right to collect royalties on an asset-based basis. TASE is a unique, non-disruptive franchise in one of the world's most entrepreneurial economies, Ackman continued, explaining the logic behind buying a stake on the stock exchange. “The TASE is a royalty on Startup Nation's growth, available at a bargain price due to the war and associated uncertainty. I have been very impressed with the management, their business plan and their technological capabilities. The company was actually a mutual entity owned by “It is a public company with entrepreneurial management. This deserves a close look,” Ackman wrote, ending his post with what could be described as a buy recommendation for the stock. I am grateful to @HandlerRich for giving Neri and me the opportunity to invest in @TASE_frthe Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The best companies in the world are capital-light franchises that own the right to collect royalties on an asset-based basis. TASE is a https://t.co/8inb0yCjJd – Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 26, 2024 Ackman was the largest investor in the stock transaction, in which many other foreign investors also participated. This is the first investment by a Jewish billionaire in Israel, whose net worth is estimated at more than $4 billion, which he accumulated through his company Pershing Square Capital Management, which he founded and he runs today and is worth $18 billion. Ackman is considered one of Wall Street's most activist investors. He often expresses his opinions on his X account and has primarily dedicated his account to fighting anti-Semitism, supporting Israel, and being a leader in the fight against anti-Semitism on US Ivy campuses. League universities since the start of the war in Gaza. Ackman, a Harvard alumnus, is considered one of the key and influential figures who led to university dismissals. former president Claudine Gay . In another series of tweets, Ackman responds to the question raised in the Handlers Calcalist interview about the nature of the investment that some view as philanthropy toward Israel, as Ackman purchased the shares privately rather only through his own company. “We first tried to buy enough to be material to the funds, but the company only had $25 million to sell, and there was no reasonable prospect of buying enough to matter. The typical size of our stock position today is $1.5 billion or more. a small position would still require time from the investment team, but without any impact on our returns , Ackman explained. In his interview, Handler, who also led the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange IPO alongside foreign investors, noted that there was still demand for his shares among parties working with his bank. Many people were very frustrated that they missed the deal to buy a stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after seeing it. I'm talking about American businessmen, very familiar names. It's true that they are pro-Israeli, but above all they are informed investors. They are not all Jewish either; this was not a deal made by Jews or pro-Israelis, but rather by seasoned businessmen who wanted to make money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/business/article/bykhrssjr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos