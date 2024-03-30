Securities and Exchange Commissioner Speaks in Dalton | Local News





U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester M. Peirce delivered opening remarks at a joint investor roundtable at Dalton State College on Thursday, March 28. I must tell you that my opinions today represent my own opinions as a commissioner, not necessarily those of the SEC or my fellow commissioners, she began her introduction. We are a politically balanced commission, which means we cannot have more than three members from the president's party. We are able to represent a broad range of viewpoints and different approaches to how you think about securities regulation. The North American Securities Administrators Association and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office collaborated with the SEC for the event. We regulate the capital markets for the benefit of the American people and we must do so in a way that reflects what you all think, Peirce said. Peirce, a Trump appointee, joined the commission in 2018. One of the things I have learned during this time is the importance of sharing responsibility for the work we do, Peirce continued. We need to benefit from the research, the academic research that you all do, that can help us think about difficult questions about how to regulate new things or even how to regulate existing financial sectors. Opportunists and exploiters, Peirce said, are always looking for new ways to take advantage of others. So we are always looking for ways to better use our limited resources to combat evil and encourage good, she said. To encourage people to learn about investing, to be skeptical, and to encourage people serving people, financial professionals serving people to do their jobs better, to serve people better, to be more attentive to the needs of their investors, the customers they serve. Saba Qamar, investor advocate with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, participated in the Dalton State College event via video conference. The creation of the PCAOB was a response to the high-profile corporate accounting scandals of the 1990s and early 2000s, she said. The collapse of Enron in 2001 is a prime example of the importance of auditors in combating media hype and protecting investors. At one point, the famous energy company ranked in the top 10 of the Fortune Global 500. Over the course of about a year, Enron's stock collapsed from nearly $91 per share to just $1. The Texas-based company, in the midst of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit, officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2001. Unbeknownst to the investing public, his enormous reputation concealed profits fraud and large bad debts, Qamar said. When the scandal broke, Enron's stock value plummeted, investors lost billions of dollars, and 20,000 Enron employees lost their jobs. The PCAOB, she said, was created by the federal Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Last year, the PCAOB inspected audit firms around the world, which requires a high degree of skill and expertise from my colleagues, Qamar continued. In addition to creating the Office of the Investigative Attorney, the Board reconstituted the Investor Advisory Group and began implementing its strategic plan focused on modernizing PCAOB standards, improving inspections and strengthening law enforcement. And in 2023, Qamar said there have been more formal rulemaking actions than any previous year in board history. Likewise, coercive measures have increased, as have monetary penalties imposed for violations, she said.

