S&P 500 sets record, Asian stocks meander: Stock market





BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks ended mostly higher in quiet Good Friday trading, while European and U.S. markets were closed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 40,369.44 and Seoul's Kospi was little changed at 2,748.55. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1% to 3,041.17. Taiwan's Taiex advanced 0.7%. In Bangkok, the SET added 0.5%. Indian markets were closed for Holi. The U.S. dollar slipped to 151.35 Japanese yen from 151.38 yen. The euro fell slightly from $1.0790 to $1.0774. On Thursday, the S&P 500 added 0.1%, to its all-time high set the day before and closed at 5,254.35. It gained 10.2% in the first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 39,807.37 and also set a record. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% to 16,379.46. Chemours fell 9.1% despite its results for the last quarter being better than those expected by analysts. It gave a forecast for profit before taxes and other items for the current quarter that was lower than analysts' expectations. Trump Media & Technology Group was also a loser. The company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social fell 6.4% after climbing more than 14% in each of the past two days. His stock has done well beyond what critics say is reasonable for the loss-making company, driven by Trump fans and investors hoping to profit from this mania. The American stock market has been on an almost unstoppable run since the end of October, and the S&P 500 has just capped its fifth consecutive month of gains. It surged as the U.S. economy remained remarkably strong despite high interest rates aimed at keeping inflation in check. And as inflation hopefully continues to decline from its peak, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will do so. it is likely to reduce interest rates several times later this year. The growth of the American economy during the last three months of last year was stronger than previously expected and another report said fewer American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, in the last signs of resilience. On Wall Street, hope remains that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting its main interest rate in June. Lower interest rates ease pressure on the economy, while increasing investment prices. But progress in bringing inflation the bottom has become bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected. Analysts said investors were ready to flock to signs of a recovery in the property market, with interest and mortgage rates expected to fall Later this year. U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.82 to $83.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped $1.59 to $87.00 a barrel. Trading was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

