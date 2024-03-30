Business
Here's What Trump DJT and Reddit Stock Trades Could Mean for the Broad Market
By Philip van Doorn
Also, what could cause stocks to fall, AI investing alternatives and how brokerage accounts work
Donald Trump said it would be difficult for him to post $454 million bail while appealing a fraud conviction and celebrated Monday dropping the amount to $175 million on appeal.
But the former president's need for cash could be overshadowed by his profits from the merger of his social media platform with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) began trading under its new symbol “DJT” on Tuesday and closed at $61.96 on Thursday, up 68% from the previous week.
Based on Trump's reported holding of 78,750,000 shares, his shares in the combined company were worth $4.88 billion as of Thursday's close.
A market cap of $8.84 billion for a company that only generated about $5 million in revenue makes DJT the definition of a meme stock. Lukas I. Alpert looked into this phenomenon and explained why Trump himself might struggle to profit near his stock's current valuation.
Investor enthusiasm for DJT, as well as Reddit, which completed its IPO last week, raises the obvious question of whether or not we are seeing a signal that the stock market is near a peak. This is when the words “irrational exuberance” appear. So Mark Hulbert compared this year's IPO and associated stocks to previous market cycles and came to this conclusion.
Learn more about the Trump merger and its consequences:
Truth Social's stock rally made Trump billions, and many others millionsTrump's Truth Social sees stocks rebound again, but he sent a warning to investors
What could cause a large decline in stocks?
The S&P 500 SPX has rebounded 26% since the end of October, dividends reinvested. Even a strong stock market trend experiences periodic declines. Joseph Adinolfi explained that the catalyst for a market correction is usually one of three things.
Learn more about the scholarship:
Momentum stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 by the widest margin since 2008. Investors should be concerned. Individual investors buy fewer shares, but use more leverage. Apple shares once led the S&P 500. Here's how much its influence has waned.
Expanding the basket of AI actions
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) dominates coverage of artificial intelligence-related stocks, due to its leadership in providing graphics processing units (GPUs) to data centers supporting the development of their clients' AI products and services. The stock has more than doubled so far this year, after more than tripling in 2023.
Where should investors turn next to make big money from AI development? In Thursday's Need to Know column, Barbara Kollmeyer shared two screens of AI stocks from Citigroup analysts, who suggest investors take a holistic approach to the phenomenon.
Related: Microsoft Is Already Bigger Than Apple, But Its 'iPhone Moment' Could Be Coming
How Brokerage Accounts Work
Maybe you're already an expert on how brokerage accounts work, but chances are you know someone who would benefit from learning more about them. Beth Pinsker answers frequently asked questions about how accounts work in the video above.
Here are two of his articles from the Fix My Portfolio section:
Will hackers get my $3 million in retirement savings if I keep them in one investment company? Should we pay cash for a $900,000 dream retirement home or take out a 6.5% mortgage?
A strategy for stock-minded investors
Michael Brush explains how covered call strategies work: They can provide protection against stock market declines, as well as additional income.
Here's a look at how Wall Street analysts' favorite stocks have performed over the past five years.
Aftermath of the Baltimore Bridge disaster
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday was tragic, and rescue work was underway Friday, following the suspension of rescue efforts. MarketWatch's live coverage included the effects of the disruption on various industries.
More coverage:
Building a new Baltimore Bridge could take years and cost at least $400 million, experts say. Carnival provides estimate of how much Baltimore bridge collapse will cost it.
Retirement planning
In the Help Me Retire section, Alessandra Malito examined the figures of a 72-year-old woman who has prepared well for her retirement, but who must decide whether or not to take out long-term care insurance.
Estate Planning: Our mother is 80 and in a downward spiral, and we don't know how to protect her money. How to avoid high taxes?
Boeing takes a few steps
Boeing Co. (BA) CEO David Calhoun said this week he will step down at the end of 2024. Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner resigned and was replaced by Steve Mollenkopf, who was previously CEO of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM).
Mollenkopf will lead Boeing's search for a new CEO, the company said.
Boeing also said that Stan Deal, who led its Commercial Aircraft unit, had retired and been replaced by Stephanie Pope, who served as Boeing's chief operating officer.
Kellner has a degree in electrical engineering, while Calhoun and Pope have backgrounds in accounting.
With growing concern about Boeing's manufacturing quality, it was not surprising to see changes in the company's leadership. The question now is how Boeing can rehabilitate its production and safety reputation.
More reaction:
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun leaves company seen as good news for stock Boeing has had a good week cleaning house – but now comes the hard part
A sour note, even from a Tesla cheerleader
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has long been a Tesla Inc. (TSLA) enthusiast. He continues to rate the stock as “outperform” and his price target for the stock is the second highest among 51 analysts surveyed by FactSet. Tesla's stock price has fallen 29% this year, to $175.79.
On Thursday, Ives lowered his price target for Tesla from $315 to $300 and called the first quarter a “nightmare” for the company when it comes to vehicle deliveries. Ciara Linnane and Claudia Assis covered this and other reactions to Tesla's developments, and provided an overview of its delivery figures.
Other coverages related to electric vehicles:
The ratings game: Tesla, Nio and Rivian have all been downgraded due to slowing demand for electric vehicles and pricing pressures. Fisker shares fall further as negotiations with automaker break down. Fisker warns of possible “event of default” following NYSE's decision to delist its shares. Electric vehicle maker Lucid recovers after $1 billion investment by majority shareholder as it burns cash
The fallout from the SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of virtual currency exchange FTX, was convicted of fraud in November. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. FTX collapsed in November 2022, when billions of dollars of customer assets were inaccessible.
Here's how Bankman-Fried's sentence compares to other former executives convicted of defrauding investors.
Frances Yue studied the evolution of the victims of the SBF fraud and interviewed the investors involved, including Anthony Scaramucci.
The housing market
Change is in the air, with some cooling in some U.S. real estate markets and the National Association of Realtors settling lawsuits related to commissions paid to home buyer agents. Here is the cover of Aarthi Swaminathan:
These real estate markets are cooling as nearly a third of real estate listings reduce their asking prices. Home sellers have “misjudged the market,” the economist says. Ending 6% commissions could create a “Venus flytrap situation” for homebuyers, the economist says. The housing market is frozen as homebuyers “wait” for lower mortgage rates. America's 50 Largest Metro Areas California homeowners face an insurance crisis. What will this mean for housing prices in the state?
Want to learn more about MarketWatch? Sign up for this newsletter and others to receive the latest news and advice on personal finance and investing.
-Philip van Doorn
