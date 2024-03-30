Expert warns of 50-70% drop for S&P 500





There has rarely been a worse time to invest money in the stock market for the long term, according to Jon Wolfenbarger.

Indeed, valuations are historically high today and, over a period of about a decade, weigh significantly in determining return outcomes. According to Bank of America, valuation levels explain 80% of market performance over a 10-year period.



Bank of America



There are many ways to measure valuation levels across the market. Wolfenbarger, the founder of the investment newsletter BullAndBearProfits.com and former investment banker at JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch, cites John Hussman's ratio of the market capitalization of all non-financial stocks to the gross value added of those stocks. Hussman says it's the most accurate indicator of future market returns he's found. Currently, the metric shows annual returns of -5% over the next 12 years. In the chart below, the valuation measure is shown in blue and is inverted, and the subsequent actual returns of the S&P 500 are shown in red.

Hussman Fund



Other valuation metrics are also hovering at historically high levels. Warren Buffett's so-called indicator of total market capitalization relative to GDP is well above dot-com bubble levels and approaching its 2022 highs. And the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio cyclically adjusted is above 1929 levels and trail levels have only been observed in 1999 and 2021. Based on long-term historical returns when valuations are this high, Wolfenbarger said the S&P 500 is likely to experience a prolonged selloff. At the bottom of the market cycle, the index will likely have fallen 50 to 70 percent, he said. While this sounds like a call for the end of the world, it's important to remember that these kinds of scenarios have actually happened in recent decades. Stocks took two years to bottom when they collapsed nearly 50% after the dot-com bubble. It took them a year and a half from the peak to the trough of the Great Financial Crisis. And nine years after the peak of the dotcom bubble in 2000, the S&P 500 was still down about 50%. Why will stocks crash? Valuations by themselves are generally not a sufficient catalyst to trigger a stock market sell-off. Another look at the Bank of America chart above shows that they matter very little in the short term. A sufficient catalyst, according to Woflenbarger, is the weakening job market and a recession that he says is about to happen. Wolfenbarger shared with Business Insider several indicators he monitors that show the unemployment rate could rise in the coming months. The first is the National Federation of Independent Business' Hiring Plans Index. Its three-month moving average has jumped, indicating that the unemployment rate may soon follow.

Trahan macro search



Second, the Conference Board's Employment Trends Index (blue) has declined in recent years. Historically, this has led to difficulties for overall nonfarm employment in the United States that have not yet manifested themselves.

The Conference Council



Third, the number of U.S. states with rising unemployment rates is increasing, meaning the overall unemployment rate is expected to rise further.

Trahan macro search



And fourth, about five quarters after the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted (using the 10- and 2-year durations), unemployment historically began to rise. April will mark the start of the sixth quarter since the yield curve officially inverted, which the indicator's founder, Cam Harvey, says is when the curve remains inverted for a span of three months.

BullAndBearProfits.com



The unemployment rate in the United States is already on a slight upward trend, from 3.4% in April 2023 to 3.9% in February. According to Sahm's rule, named after former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, once the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate increases by 0.5% from its lowest in the previous 12 months, the he American economy is in recession in real time. The indicator has a perfect track record of identifying downturns. Today it stands at 0.27.

St. Louis Fed



Wolfenbarger's views in context Wolfenbarger's stock call is at the more extreme end of Wall Street's outlook. The market's other bears, Jeremy Grantham, John Hussman and David Rosenberg, all stuck to their downside expectations. But most top strategists at big banks see little to no downside. Many, including David Kostin of Goldman Sachs and Savita Subramanian of Bank of America, have had to revise their 2024 targets upwards this year. Wolfenbarger's recession call also lacks consensus these days, with many bearish forecasters abandoning their pessimistic outlooks. But many predict slowing growth and a slowing job market, even if that doesn't mean a full-blown recession. This week, Ian Shepherdson, founder and chief economist of Pantheon Macronomics, outlined several reasons why he expects unemployment to rise in the coming months. For example, layoffs increase, which is usually followed by an increase in unemployment claims.

Pantheon Macroeconomics



“For the first time in this cycle, a range of indicators is tentatively pointing to a significant slowdown in consumption-led economic growth and a sharp weakening of the labor market as early as the second quarter,” Shepherdson said in a statement. customer interview. note. However, for now, the bad data just hasn't shown up yet, and the bulls have ridden the wave to all-time highs, a trend that could very well continue. Only time will tell how well Wolfenbarger's predictions hold up in the short and long term.

