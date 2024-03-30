Top Stock Market Highlights of the Week: Singapore Stock Exchange, Jurong Lake District and Singapore Factory Production

Welcome to this week's edition of Top Stock Market Highlights.

Singapore Stock Exchange Limited (SGX: S68)

It's that time of year again when shareholders can meet with the management and board of directors of the companies in which they own shares.

Yes, I’m talking about the annual general meeting (AGM) season.

General meetings provide an important platform for shareholders to receive updates on company performance and plans while allowing them to engage in dialogue with management.

Essentially, it's a once-a-year place where shareholders can air their grievances and seek clarification on how the company is run.

Such actions are important for investors' decision-making, which is why participation in AGMs is strongly encouraged by Singapore Exchange Limited or SGX.

The problem is that two out of three stocks close their year on December 31, which means that most AGMs take place between mid and late April.

Shareholders of more than one stock may have to forfeit their participation in one annual general meeting due to a conflict with another.

SGX RegCo, the regulatory arm of the exchange, now requires that large issuers (i.e. those with a market capitalization of $1 billion) attempt to avoid overlapping general meetings with d other blue-chip companies.

SGx RegCo will assist by maintaining an AGM calendar to facilitate shareholder participation.

Simply put, if there is a conflict of dates for two AGMs, the second company should attempt to select a different date and/or time so that shareholders can attend both AGMs.

More details will be released soon on the exact provisions and the implementation of these provisions will be reviewed periodically.

Jurong Lakes Region

The Jurong Lake District (JLD) developer site consists of three parcels of land spanning 6.5 hectares with a maximum projected gross floor area of ​​3.93 million square feet.

The tender for the huge plot of land attracted only two bids when it closed earlier this week.

Both deals belonged to a partnership of five of Asia's largest developers.

These are CapitaLand Development, Limited urban developments (SGX: C08), Frasers Property Limited (SGX: TQ5), Mitsubishi Estate (TYO: 8802), and Mitsui Fudosan (YOU: 8801).

Capitaland, City Developments and Frasers Property will each hold 25% of the consortium while the two Japanese partners will hold 12.5% ​​each.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) estimates that the JLD site can produce at least 1.57 million square feet of office space and 1,700 residential units, as well as approximately 786,000 square feet for retail, l hotel and common areas.

As the project is massive, it can be developed in phases and the URA requires the first phase to have a minimum of 753,474 square feet of office space and 600 residential units.

The first phase of the office component is expected to be completed around 2028 to coincide with new office offerings coming to the market in areas such as Downtown and Orchard Road.

Singapore factory production

Data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed that Singapore's industrial production increased by 3.8% year-on-year in February 2024.

This performance was much better than expected, as a survey of private sector economists predicted an increase of only 0.5% year-on-year.

After excluding the biomedical manufacturing sector, which tends to be more volatile, production still increased 1.4% in February.

The good news is that most segments saw growth over the month, except for the computer peripherals and data storage segment which saw a decline of 10.7% year-on-year.

The largest increase concerns the infocommunications and consumer electronics segment, which saw an increase of 30.9% year-on-year.

This is followed by semiconductors at 2.1% and electronic modules and components at just 0.3%.

There was other good news.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, manufacturing production climbed 14.2% in February, a sharp reversal from January's 6.7% contraction.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production would still have increased by 10% in February, reversing the 7.8% contraction recorded in January.

Disclosure: Royston Yang owns shares of Singapore Exchange Limited.