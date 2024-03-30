Business
Top Stock Market Highlights of the Week: Singapore Stock Exchange, Jurong Lake District and Singapore Factory Production
Welcome to this week's edition of Top Stock Market Highlights.
Singapore Stock Exchange Limited (SGX: S68)
It's that time of year again when shareholders can meet with the management and board of directors of the companies in which they own shares.
Yes, I’m talking about the annual general meeting (AGM) season.
General meetings provide an important platform for shareholders to receive updates on company performance and plans while allowing them to engage in dialogue with management.
Essentially, it's a once-a-year place where shareholders can air their grievances and seek clarification on how the company is run.
Such actions are important for investors' decision-making, which is why participation in AGMs is strongly encouraged by Singapore Exchange Limited or SGX.
The problem is that two out of three stocks close their year on December 31, which means that most AGMs take place between mid and late April.
Shareholders of more than one stock may have to forfeit their participation in one annual general meeting due to a conflict with another.
SGX RegCo, the regulatory arm of the exchange, now requires that large issuers (i.e. those with a market capitalization of $1 billion) attempt to avoid overlapping general meetings with d other blue-chip companies.
SGx RegCo will assist by maintaining an AGM calendar to facilitate shareholder participation.
Simply put, if there is a conflict of dates for two AGMs, the second company should attempt to select a different date and/or time so that shareholders can attend both AGMs.
More details will be released soon on the exact provisions and the implementation of these provisions will be reviewed periodically.
Jurong Lakes Region
The Jurong Lake District (JLD) developer site consists of three parcels of land spanning 6.5 hectares with a maximum projected gross floor area of 3.93 million square feet.
The tender for the huge plot of land attracted only two bids when it closed earlier this week.
Both deals belonged to a partnership of five of Asia's largest developers.
These are CapitaLand Development, Limited urban developments (SGX: C08), Frasers Property Limited (SGX: TQ5), Mitsubishi Estate (TYO: 8802), and Mitsui Fudosan (YOU: 8801).
Capitaland, City Developments and Frasers Property will each hold 25% of the consortium while the two Japanese partners will hold 12.5% each.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) estimates that the JLD site can produce at least 1.57 million square feet of office space and 1,700 residential units, as well as approximately 786,000 square feet for retail, l hotel and common areas.
As the project is massive, it can be developed in phases and the URA requires the first phase to have a minimum of 753,474 square feet of office space and 600 residential units.
The first phase of the office component is expected to be completed around 2028 to coincide with new office offerings coming to the market in areas such as Downtown and Orchard Road.
Singapore factory production
Data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed that Singapore's industrial production increased by 3.8% year-on-year in February 2024.
This performance was much better than expected, as a survey of private sector economists predicted an increase of only 0.5% year-on-year.
After excluding the biomedical manufacturing sector, which tends to be more volatile, production still increased 1.4% in February.
The good news is that most segments saw growth over the month, except for the computer peripherals and data storage segment which saw a decline of 10.7% year-on-year.
The largest increase concerns the infocommunications and consumer electronics segment, which saw an increase of 30.9% year-on-year.
This is followed by semiconductors at 2.1% and electronic modules and components at just 0.3%.
There was other good news.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, manufacturing production climbed 14.2% in February, a sharp reversal from January's 6.7% contraction.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production would still have increased by 10% in February, reversing the 7.8% contraction recorded in January.
Want to protect your child's money from inflation? Turn your child's “piggy bank” into a “goose that lays golden eggs” that will continue to give even until they have grandchildren. Our latest FREE report shows you a stress-free method and 3 superstar stocks that could protect your child's money from inflation. Click HERE for a copy of our latest guide.
Disclosure: Royston Yang owns shares of Singapore Exchange Limited.
|
Sources
2/ https://thesmartinvestor.com.sg/top-stock-market-highlights-of-the-week-singapore-exchange-jurong-lake-district-and-singapores-factory-output/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Stock Market Highlights of the Week: Singapore Stock Exchange, Jurong Lake District and Singapore Factory Production
- Google pre-emptively marks Pixel choppy scrolling issue as fixed in Android 15
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Bolton says Trump doesn't have the intelligence to be a dictator
- Hollywood potentially headed for another strike, insiders fear
- The mill of sports stars
- Didn't you feel it? An earthquake was detected in Ohio on Saturday morning – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Daniel Balaji, a powerhouse actor whose unbridled talents deserved a wider canvas
- Vienna Mori technology leader explores trade in UK and Europe Te Ao Mor News
- 45 people have died in a bus accident in South Africa
- Is a $200 hamburger enough to satisfy Donald Trump's appetite, which he ordered during the car ride home from Long Island?
- 2024 News Tribune All-Area Girls Hockey Team – Duluth News Tribune