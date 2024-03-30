Just Buy Bitcoin Instead of Coinbase Stock





Cryptocurrency Exchange Stocks Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY 3.28%) have made an incredible comeback over the past six months, more than tripling three times over that period. The stock is still trading below its all-time high, but much of the damage inflicted by the post-pandemic cryptocurrency crash has been repaired. Coinbase cut costs last year, which was enough to push its net profit into positive territory, despite a slight decline in revenue. The company ended the year with approximately 24% fewer employees than at the start of the year. Higher interest rates have also helped the cause. Coinbase interest income more than doubles in 2023. While there's no doubt that Coinbase is a much smaller company today, its fortunes are still deeply tied to the boom-and-bust cryptocurrency market. Transaction revenue still makes up almost half of total revenue, and a portion of Coinbase's non-transactional revenue ultimately depends on sustained interest in cryptocurrency. Just Buy Bitcoin Coinbase does well when cryptocurrency prices are high and rising, with its results driven by high trading volume. However, it performed poorly once prices fell and investor interest dried up. If you look at how Coinbase stock has performed since its IPO in early 2021, two things stand out. First, Coinbase shares tend to rise and fall along with BitcoinIt is (BTC 0.41%) price. Second, simply buying Bitcoin directly on the day Coinbase went public would have yielded a better return. Bitcoin may thrive if Coinbase fails, but the reverse is unlikely. By purchasing Bitcoin, you expose yourself to the risk that regulators will take action that permanently harms your investment. By purchasing Coinbase stock, you will be exposed to the same risk as well as additional regulatory risks that could derail Coinbase's business model. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Coinbase in June, alleging that the cryptocurrency exchange illegally operated as a securities exchange, broker-dealer and clearing agency relating to 13 cryptocurrency tokens. A judge ruled this week that the case could move to trial, setting up a showdown that could shake the cryptocurrency industry. Keep it simple Buying Bitcoin is betting that Bitcoin will remain relevant in the long term. Buying Coinbase stock is a more complex bet that Bitcoin will remain relevant, centralized exchanges will continue to play an outsized role in what is ostensibly a decentralized industry, and Coinbase will survive the regulatory barrage thrown at it. You only need to be right about one thing for your Bitcoin investment to work, while you need to be right about a bunch of things for Coinbase stock to generate solid returns. Given the choice between the two options, purchasing Coinbase stock seems difficult to justify. I fall into the Warren Buffett school of thought when it comes to cryptocurrencies. “Rat poison squared” is one way the Oracle of Omaha described Bitcoin. But if you feel the need to invest in the cryptocurrency sector, opt for a simple investment in Bitcoin or one of the new Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As risky as it is to invest in Bitcoin, investing in Coinbase is even worse.

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Bitcoin and Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/03/30/just-buy-bitcoin-instead-of-coinbase-stock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos