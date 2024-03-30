How did the US stock market explode in the first quarter? – Markets

NEW YORK: The U.S. stock market got off to a hot start to 2024, as optimism about the economy and interest rate cuts combined with exuberance about business opportunities linked to artificial intelligence to create a powerful cocktail for stocks.

The S&P 500 has climbed more than 10% so far this year to post its biggest first-quarter gain since 2019. The benchmark index hit its first record high in two years in late January, as it was pressing for a move higher in late 2023, and hasn't looked back, hitting more than a dozen highs without a significant pullback so far in 2024.

At the end of February, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also recorded its first record since November 2021.

Key to this year's gains has been investors' confidence that the economy is poised for a soft landing, in which inflation will moderate but the economy will avoid a serious downturn.

Nearly two-thirds of fund managers see a soft landing as the most likely outcome for the economy over the next 12 months, while only 11% predict a hard landing, according to the latest monthly survey from BofA Global Research released in March.

The Federal Reserve's dovish meeting this month, in which the central bank maintained its target of three interest rate cuts this year while improving its economic outlook, also encouraged many investors.

Stocks managed to defy a rise in Treasury yields, after rising yields were a pressure point for stocks in 2023. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury index was around 4. 2%, compared to 3.86% at the end of last year.

As the second quarter begins, we still observe a short-term context more favorable to risk-taking…, declared in a note this week the strategists of the BlackRock Investment Institute, which is overweight American equities. We believe optimistic risk appetite may extend beyond technology as more sectors adopt AI and market confidence is bolstered by recent Fed messaging and widespread declines in inflation. This optimism has helped drive up stock market valuations. The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio climbed to 21, its highest level in more than two years, according to LSEG Datastream.

The stock market continues to be propelled by some of the mega-cap companies that have led the way in 2023.

But after all of the Magnificent Seven's tech and growth stocks posted huge gains in 2023, this year they split.

Nvidia continues to shine, up more than 80% since the start of the year, thanks to its benchmark AI chips. Meta Platforms was another big winner of the year, jumping 37% as Facebook's parent company issued its first dividend in February.

Other mega-caps are not doing as well. Apple shares fell 11% as the iPhone maker was hit by pressure on its China business and antitrust regulators. Tesla fell 29%, hit by concerns about demand for electric vehicles.

The Magnificent Seven were responsible for 40% of the S&P 500's annual gain at the end of last week, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices. This compares to a share of more than 60% last year for the Megacap group.

Other actions have helped close the gap this year, indicating that the recovery is broadening.

Technology and communications services – sectors that comprise five of the Magnificent Seven – are among the best sectors in the S&P 500 so far this year. But energy, financials and industrial stocks also outperform the S&P 500.