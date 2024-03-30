Business
Ending 6% commissions could create 'Venus flytrap situation' for homebuyers, economist says
By Aarthi Swaminathan
'I hope the presiding judge overturns the regulation,' says economist
Following a historic deal by the country's largest real estate group, the real estate market is on the precipice of a major shift that is poised to disrupt the way people buy and sell homes.
But the proposed new arrangement could quickly impose additional costs on buyers, a professor believes.
The regulation announced by the National Association of Realtors, which would take effect in mid-July if approved, would require that listings on the Multiple Listing Service operated by NAR – a database of homes for sale – n no longer indicate the number of buyers. Agents will earn commissions on the sale.
In other words, buyer agents will not be offered immediate compensation.
Although real estate agent fees are technically negotiable, they typically range between 4% and 6% of a home's sale price, depending on local market customs. Home sellers traditionally pay these commissions, which tend to be split between the buyer's and seller's agents, while buyers pay the agent nothing.
The settlement is seen as a win for home sellers because homeowners will no longer be required to offer a commission to the buyer's agent, saving thousands of dollars in fees.
But disrupting the status quo for homebuyers is “a Venus flytrap situation,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at Florida Atlantic University, said in a statement.
The Venus flytrap is a carnivorous plant that traps and consumes insect prey. In Johnson's analogy, insects are house buyers.
While it may seem simple enough for buyers to go directly to agents who list homes for sale, “buyers find themselves in situations where they may not be equipped to get the best deal possible,” Johnson said — and “go directly to a listing agent.” who represents a seller in the legal sense places the buyer at an extremely disadvantageous situation in terms of negotiating power and market knowledge.
More costs for buyers
Although the new rules do not prohibit sellers from offering to pay a buyer's agent on the side, many sellers may not do so. This would mean homebuyers will have to foot the bill for their agent's fees themselves.
For a $400,000 home, paying a 3% commission to the buyer's agent would add $12,000 in additional expenses for an aspiring homeowner, who must also pay the down payment, closing costs and other costs associated with purchasing a home.
Certainly, commissions have been and will continue to be negotiable. And while buyers can offer their agent a much lower fee, the lower commission could also mean that buying a home takes much longer. “Buyers will almost certainly have to negotiate with more sellers before finding the deal they are happy with,” Johnson said.
Buyers will also be required to sign written agreements with their agents stipulating the cost of their services, based on the proposed settlement. But this raises the question of who actually represents the buyer when an agent has a conflict of interest. “If [a buyer works] with only one agent, what happens when the seller's agent also engages with other buyers? What happens when two of the selling agent's buyers want the same property?,” Johnson asked.
Some real estate CEOs, like Redfin's Glenn Kelman, said the proposed regulation wouldn't necessarily be a game-changer, but it would lead to increased awareness of the fees.
Ultimately, “this will just lead to a less efficient real estate market without lower costs,” Johnson said. “I hope the presiding judge overturns the settlement.”
How have housing prices affected your life and what do you think about the American economy? Let us know at [email protected]. One of our journalists may contact you to find out more.
-Aarthi Swaminathan
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03/30/24 1117ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
