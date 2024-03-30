Market capitalization of Arab stock markets exceeds $4.5 billion in 2023





In the field of Arab financial markets, the year 2023 witnessed remarkable developments. The annual report published by the Union of Arab Securities Authorities highlighted several key points: Stock Price Improvements Stock prices traded on regional markets have seen significant growth, especially in the last two months of the previous year. The surge was fueled by expectations that central banks would initiate interest rate cuts in 2024, in response to easing inflationary pressures globally. Global and regional gains Key global and regional market indicators recorded gains above 10% throughout 2023. This positive trend reflects growing confidence in the vision of policymakers and their ability to implement policies that mitigate economic downturns. Strong performance Arab financial markets, particularly in the Gulf countries, attracted additional capital through successful offerings in 2023. This influx boosted trading activity and supported overall performance. Difficult start Arab markets got off to a rocky start due to difficult conditions in the first five months. Notably, in February, the Standard & Poors Arab Composite Index fell by 4.1%. This index measures the performance of 11 markets, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Tunisia. gGlobal impact The slowdown earlier this year extended beyond Arab markets, affecting their global counterparts. Concerns about the US Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy, including rising interest rates, have contributed to market volatility. Resilience to losses Despite heavy losses in stocks and financial bonds in the United States, Europe and Asia, regional markets managed a slight rise of 0.9% in stock prices during the third week of the current month. End of year positivity Arab financial markets ended the year on a positive note. Notably, November and December saw impressive performance gains of 5% and 7%, respectively. These improvements were driven by expectations that interest rates had peaked, coinciding with a slowdown in inflation rates in the United States. Market capitalization As of December 2023, the combined market capitalization of Arab stock markets reached $4.5 trillion, an increase of 12.2% compared to its value at the end of December 2022. This rise was mainly fueled by the Tadawul market in Saudi Arabia, which recorded an increase of 14%. increase to $3.002 trillion in 2023 (up from $2.6 trillion the previous year). Egyptian exchange The Egyptian Stock Exchange experienced substantial growth, with traded shares recording a remarkable 95.8% increase, reaching $110.7 billion. This represented around 17% of the total value of trade in the region. This increase was influenced by the increase in the value of trade in the Egyptian market following the introduction of treasury bond trading. MSCI Emerging Markets Index The Morgan Stanley MSCI Emerging Markets Index highlighted the impressive performance of Egyptian stock markets, showing an improvement of 41.8% over the past year (compared to a decline of 22.5% the previous year). The index covers large and medium-sized sectors, representing approximately 85% of each country's stock market. Market performance in Morocco and Lebanon In 2023, Morocco experienced significant improvement, with the index increasing by 22.8% compared to a negative performance of 31.6% the previous year. Meanwhile, the Lebanese index closed the year with an impressive increase of 47.4%, following an even higher rise of 85.5% in 2022. Sectoral distribution The report states that the energy sector holds the largest share of market capitalization among other economic sectors in the region, accounting for 50.9% of the total market capitalization. This is followed by the financial sector with 16.8%, while the consumer sector comes third with 8.7%, followed by the basic materials sector with a 6.1% share of the total market value .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2024/03/31/market-capitalization-of-arab-stock-markets-surpasses-4-5trn-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos