Is the Ride of the Magnificent Seven over?

Key takeaways Each of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Tesla, gained at least 49% in 2023 and propelled the broader market higher.

Stocks are showing much more divergence in 2024, with Nvidia and Meta continuing to advance strongly, while Tesla is seeing the biggest decline so far this year on the S&P 500.

That means investors need to do their homework and be selective in a way that wasn't necessary last year, when a bet on the Mag 7 as a whole was a winning strategy.

The adventure of the Magnificent 7, the name given to a group of leading technology companies, may be coming to an end.

Shares of the seven companies Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) rose 112% on average in 2023. The performance of the Magnificent 7 was the main driver of the S&P 500 as investors navigated a period of high interest rates and recession fears, while investing in companies that appeared poised to benefit the most from related opportunities to artificial intelligence.

Although the AI ​​discourse remains relevant this year, the divergences between the seven headlines are considerably greater. Only Nvidia and Meta continue to post huge gains, while Apple is down and Tesla is the S&P 500's biggest decliner so far this year.

Mag 7's average increase was still 17% in the first quarter, compared to the S&P 500's 10% rise, but performance varied from Nvidia's 82% increase to Tesla's nearly 30% decline . Only four stocks have outperformed the index so far this year.

Only four of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2024.

Trading View



The idea that this group would uniformly support the market is no longer a winning proposition. Analysts say it's time for investors to do their homework and examine the fundamentals of the companies they choose to invest in.

“Last year, you could have been any investor and got the fundamentals completely wrong and made a lot of money” by simply betting on one of the seven hot stocks, said Dan Niles, founder and manager of Satori Fund portfolio. “This year, if you look at stocks, it really depends on which companies' numbers went up after they reported results.”

Take a closer look

With some stocks performing worse in 2024, advisors and experts suggest taking a closer look at what's being bought rather than blindly trusting all seven to keep markets higher.

The divergent outlook for the Magnificent 7 has become evident since their quarterly results were released, Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, said in an interview earlier this month. Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft all released strong reports, while Apple and Tesla fell short of market expectations.

Each company's fundamental performance was “drastically different,” making it difficult to classify them into a single group, O'Rourke said.

Apple is an example of how the market previously ignored fundamentals, Niles said. The iPhone maker cut its estimates every quarter last year, and its shares consistently came close to growing 50% for the year. This was corrected this year as Apple fell 11% in the first quarter.

Tesla, whose stock price has doubled in the last year, has faced a particularly tough time as consumer demand has waned, forcing the electric vehicle maker to cut prices in the United States and elsewhere to boost its sales. sales, which reduced its profit margins. Meanwhile, competition in the electric vehicle market is intensifying, particularly in China.

“The electric vehicle sector has been under pressure for over a year now,” O’Rourke said. “This is now manifesting itself in Tesla’s business and its stock price.”

Fantastic Four or Super Six?

Niles now calls the group of winners the Fantastic Four, while LPL Financial called the ex-Tesla companies the Super Six.

While some question whether the consolidation still makes sense, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) has seen an increase in capital flows and is up 17% in the first quarter.

The ETF, which has $175 million in assets under management, provides exposure to all seven stocks regardless of their performance, Dave Mazza, chief strategy officer at Roundhill Investments, said in an interview.

“At the moment, the market continues to rally around the thesis of these seven names, which is why they are all in the portfolio,” Mazza said.

“Until there is a permanent replacement for a name, for whatever reason, we would still be exposed to the seven that are currently lumped into this group,” Mazza said. “If the market decided a new stock was great and one of the companies was no longer in it, then we would consider rerating it.”