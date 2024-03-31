These stocks could rebound in the 'second phase' of the bull market, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management

There is a rotation in the market that investors can take advantage of by investing in cyclical stocks, according to Andrew Slimmon of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “Not all of the 'Mag 7' stocks are moving together, and that's because some fundamentals have bifurcated. … That's a healthy sign that people are actually picking winners and losers,” he said. said the company's senior portfolio manager, referring to the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks that have driven shares higher over the past year. “The market has evolved and found new and interesting things.” Stocks started the year strong, with the S&P 500 jumping 10.2% through the first three months of 2024. The broader market index also hit record highs, alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average and of the Nasdaq Composite. .SPX year-to-date mountain SPX in 2024 Although Slimmon expects a pullback this summer due to persistent inflation, he said this should be the time for investors to dig deeper in the market and don't hesitate. He recommended investors have a more cyclical bias in their portfolio, pointing out that the best performing sectors over the past month are energy, materials and industrials. The energy sector jumped 10.4% in March, while materials climbed 6.2% and industrial products rose 4.3%. He also thinks there's still room for semiconductor stocks, even if the overbought group experiences a near-term pullback. “As the consensus has moved toward a soft landing, you see other parts of the market reacting and that's a very good sign,” Slimmon said, referring to the rotation into cyclical stocks. “If the economy was about to really slow down, you wouldn't see leadership in these areas…we're in the first part of the second phase of a bull market.” Slimmon named Applied Materials, Ameriprise Financial and Valero Energy among the stocks he likes right now. Applied Materials, which makes semiconductor equipment, is expected to benefit from increased growth in the U.S. semiconductor industry, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and post-Covid government spending on infrastructure , according to the portfolio manager. Industry name United Rentals and cement company CRH are other beneficiaries of fiscal policy spending on infrastructure, he said. Shares of Applied Materials have jumped more than 27% this year amid AI-fueled hype around semi-tech stocks, while CRH and United Rentals have each jumped about 25%. Ameriprise Financial is one of Slimmon's favorite choices in the financial industry. This is a sector that the portfolio manager likes due to the “very high level of money that is in money markets” following last year's rally and which he says expects to be invested in other assets such as stocks and bonds. Ameriprise shares are up 15.4% this year and 45.4% over the past 12 months. On energy, Slimmon said the space could continue to show strength if the economy begins to weaken. He highlighted oil refinery Valero Energy as a solid pick that still has room to spare, saying refineries benefit from higher prices and stranded oil refining capacity in the United States. The stock has gained 31% in 2024.