Wall Street on edge as dynamic trading concludes historic quarter
Wall Street's simplest stock strategy, beloved by the smartest minds in finance and beyond, just closed out its best quarter in more than two decades.
Now, a cohort of investment professionals, from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to PGIM Quantitative Solutions, are increasing warnings that thechasing trendsthe trade seems ripe for a crash.
Known as the momentum factor, the rules-based investing style that buyswinnersover the past year, like the mighty Nvidia Corp., while selling losers like Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. posted its best quarter since 2002, according to a long-short portfolio compiled by Bloomberg.
Investors joined theartificial intelligencebulk promise, sendingevaluationsFor the biggest stock market winners who soar on bets, this revolutionary technology will rain profits in the years to come, whatever the twists and turns of the American crisis.economy.
Yet America's relentless economic expansion is beginning to wake up unloved corners of the stock market, just as the Federal Reserve is sparking rumors about its future.more tolerantthan expectedinflation still stubborn. This raises the prospect that new stock winners will emerge soon enough, such as energy andsmall caps two sectors which are seriously lagging behind the AmericanwalkLast year's frenzied rally.
These types of projections have failed again and again, with high-performing companies like Meta Platforms Inc. posting awindfall in terms of income. Yet any sharp rotation from winners to losers, a potentially healthy outcome for the broader market, would come at a particularly painful time. Momentum is one of the factors that saw the biggest increases in attendance this year, according to data from Sanford C. Bernstein, as investors poured $2 billion into the strategy through exchange-traded funds.
We may be at higher risk of a momentum crash because inflation may not fall as gently as stock markets expect, said Stacie Mintz, head of quantitative equities at PGIM Quantitative Solutions. Timing is tricky, it's like riding a wave and trying to decide when to jump before it crashes.
In this shortened holiday week ahead of Friday's release of key inflation data, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 2.5% and was long-shortstrategyposted its fourth straight week of gains, both signs of a market shift favoring riskier trades.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% this week while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.5%. In a return to the heady days of 2021, Donald Trump Trump Media & Technology Group Corpjumpedafter going public through a blank check merger.
The stock market madness offset choppy trading in Treasury bonds with a 60/40 compiled by Bloomberg.walletup 3.6% this quarter. Among the so-called factors commonly tracked by quantitative stock investors, the characteristics that determine the dynamics of stock returns, value and profitability are all in the green in 2024, according to Bloomberg indexes.
The AQR Equity Market NeutralFunds a gauge of systematic factor portfolios has gained money every month this year, bringing its return to almost 12%.
The momentum strategy has a history of nasty crashes, usually when a sudden change in risk causes underperforming companies to surge sharply. such asfollowing the announcement of a Covid vaccine in November 2020. While definitions of momentum may vary, the common way of ranking stocks based on their one-year returns depicts a strategy that is long big tech and short cyclical sectors like finance and energy, placing it at risk of reflationary rotation.
Adding to naysayers' concerns are signs that the trade has become too popular for its own good, with JPMorgan strategists warning that it is the busiest market since the global financial crisis.
Meanwhile, trading dynamics are becoming volatile amid signs that the U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week.stopped deadto issue further hawkish warnings about easing financial conditions. Meanwhile, inflation, although slowing, remains a threat.
Any significant broadening of stock gains would be good news for many stock pickers given the notoriously lopsided nature of market gains. In recent weeks, the energy and industrials sectors have reached high positions in the rankings, while technology's outperformance has narrowed.
As the Fed appears less concerned about inflation or easing financial conditions, reflation trades are coming back into fashion, wrote Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. Internal market players seem to be on this point.
The team therefore overweighted the energy sector, citing stable oil prices and attractive valuations. Meanwhile, Barclays Plc believes money will be invested in cyclical laggards like banks, energy and chemicals.
At Jefferies, strategists split the difference: advising clients to stay on track but focus on stocks whose earnings estimates are also improving, such as Nvidia, Netflix Inc. and The Gap Inc.
At Wealth Enhancement Group, Ayako Yoshiokais associates momentum bets with value stocks and says a slowdown in the rise of top-performing stocks is more likely than an outright crash.
Heading into earnings season, we could see higher-than-expected inflation data, said the senior portfolio manager, who sits on a committee managing $6.5 billion following inflation-based strategies. factors. A lot of this could potentially cool things down, but I don't think it's such a drastic move.
