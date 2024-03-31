Beware of Nvidia and the S&P 500's 'index dance,' says this market-beating fund manager

By Brett Arends

The current stock market madness could come to your retirement accounts

Stock market manias are contagious: They don't just affect the stocks at the center of the mania. They spread, affecting everything else.

This is currently a major and growing risk for ordinary 401(k) and IRA investors. This is a danger as they get caught up in maniacal stocks like skyrocketing chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) (current value: $2.4 trillion, or 36 times last year's revenue). But it's also a danger if you think you'll avoid these big names by buying simple index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

To understand this danger, listen to François Rochon, a veteran fund manager for private clients based just north of the border in Montreal. In a fascinating letter addressed to his clients, the founder and CEO of Giverny Capital warns them against the “waltz of indices”.

Here's how it works. You start with a few massive stocks that are booming and leaving the rest of the market behind. That's what we've seen over the past year and what's changed with the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks: Nvidia, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook parent Alphabet (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). They were responsible for the lion's share of the performance of the entire S&P 500 last year. Today, these seven stocks alone represent just under 30% of the total value of the index.

What happens to the rest of the fund industry when a few big stocks leave the market in the dust? They're starting to look really bad. Any fund manager who doesn't own these stocks, or holds a more rational weighting in them, finds that they are “underperforming the index and a number of their clients are jumping ship to invest in funds indexes,” explains Rochon. .

This has pretty much been the story for a while now.

And these managers, like most human beings, react out of self-interest to the incentives presented to them. “Some of these managers, motivated not to lose their jobs, are throwing in the towel and buying more and more of the largest stocks in the index to curb their underperformance,” underlines Rochon. These desperate purchases are “driving these stocks to new highs,” which, in turn, makes other fund managers who hold out look even worse. So they finally give in and rush to buy the booming megacaps.

It's a vicious circle. (Or virtuous, if you hold the right deeds.)

Maybe that’s where we are right now. Notably, ordinary American investors are once again flocking to the stock market, after avoiding it during the bear market of the previous two years. According to the Investment Company Institute, the trade association for the mutual fund and exchange-traded fund industry, investors have purchased $73 billion worth of U.S. equity funds since the latest market boom began around Halloween. This includes $45 billion for the first three weeks of March alone.

But in the first 10 months of 2023, when the market was much lower, they sold $155 billion worth of U.S. equity funds. In other words: Buy high, sell low.

But what can't last forever won't. Sooner or later, the music of this “index waltz” stops. We've seen it in previous manias. None of the 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 50 years ago are still there today. None. Ah yes, those Kodak, Sears and Xerox stocks! Good time. These businesses couldn't fail, could they?

Rochon's argument isn't that investors should get out of the stock market, just that they should temper their euphoria over some of the market's biggest stocks. Rochon, a so-called value investor and staunch supporter of the late Charlie Munger, is adamantly opposed to any attempt to time the market, reasonably arguing that no one can predict its next moves in the short term. But he must have some idea of ​​what he's doing, because his U.S. stock picks beat the S&P 500 by an average of 3.9 percentage points per year over a 30-year period.

Meanwhile, the latest craze is particularly concentrated among large-cap growth stocks, such as the Magnificent Seven. Cheaper and less attractive value stocks were left behind. So the Vanguard Value ETF (VUV) significantly underperformed the Vanguard Growth ETF VUG, especially as the craze around artificial intelligence and the Magnificent Seven really took off early last year. Besides, international stocks too. Returning to euphoria does not necessarily mean leaving the market completely.

Or you can just keep dancing to the index waltz.

-Brett Arends

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

