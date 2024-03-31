Business
Celia Rivenbark writes about Truth Social's recent merger
I met my friend Biff the Fi-Guy last week and asked him to explain how a company that regularly makes losses can get another company to merge with it, trade on the stock exchange under a new name and end up making billions of dollars. for, well, Donald J. Trump.
Me: Biff, I just don’t understand. I mean, I've looked at Truth Social from both sides now
Biff: Up and down and always one way or another?
Me: Arrrgh. Be serious, Biff. I don't understand how Trump's bankrupt social media company can be worth billions just by merging with a shell company that has been sued by some of its major shareholders.
Biff: Oh, yes. Digital World Acquisition, a company that makes nothing and has no employees. Most shells don't even have a dedicated office; think of it as an informal place for potential investors to park money.
Me: A bit like the Satriales Pork Store in The Sopranos? Because that's what I imagine. Also, the acquisition part of the world seems a bit dominant to me.
Biff: That's because you're liberal and you're all paranoid. Nobody wants to take over the world except Uh-oh. Maybe you're on to something here
Me: Focus, Biff. I ask how can something that makes no money and lost $50 million last year make Trump several billion dollars right off the bat? To me it's all window dressing, about as real as his made-up golf scores.
Biff: allegedly made-up golf scores. No one actually saw Eric emerge from behind a tree and replace the ball Pops had hit into the sand pit with a straight shot onto the green, inches from the hole. For example.
Me: We're getting off topic here. I guess I don't know if it wins over a lizard-brained genius or if the whole system is so corrupt that honest, hard-working people will never get ahead.
Biff: Well, two things can be true at the same time. Don't go crying in your fair trade, non-GMO honey almond milk. This is not the first time this has happened. Remember GameStop? A little game store in the mall that had a weird Blockbuster vibe? It looked like it was going under, but it turns out there was a cult that saved GameStop and punished hedge funds in hopes of feasting on its carcass. Therefore, to say.
Me: These are very vivid images of a fig guy.
Biff: Hey, you're the one who mentioned Satriales.
Me: OK, so you're saying the MAGA crowd is happy to invest in anything Trump-related and Trump is no exception. Sure, it works for a while, but it's not sustainable, is it?
Biff: You liberals. Always with sustainability. Of course, this is not sustainable. But that doesn't matter to Trump because he sells his 79 million shares and walks away with a huge profit! Isn't America great?
Me: Wow. A money-losing social media company that only owns a fraction of the market ends up making billions for nothing. At least with those Trump NFTs with digital art depicting him dressed as a ripped space warrior or those sad gold sneakers you have OK, again, nothing at all.
Biff: Hey, stop being so critical. You want to talk about madness? How about those influencers who make big money, sitting in their cars, pouring out sub sandwiches and telling you which one has the best mayonnaise.
I know. I still don't understand how someone gets rich by asking people on the street where they bought their clothes. It just doesn't sound like real work, does it?
Biff: Hmm? Oh yeah. Hey, does this tie match my ruffle? I'm going to do a tight 20 on the Shamrock Shake for my Insta, so we need to wrap this up. If you can't beat them
Celia Rivenbark is a New York Times bestselling humor columnist and author. Write to him at[email protected].
|
