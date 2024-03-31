Stock markets end on a good note Sunday amid rising prices





Stock prices of almost all companies listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) showed an upward trend on Sunday. The stock showed this upward trend on the first business day of the current day, while stock prices and indexes in both markets fell last week, according to market data. Over four trading days last week, stock prices fell in the first three business days. However, the price increases slightly on the last business day of the week. As a result, the stock market was bullish for two consecutive business days. Since the start of trading on the stock market on Sunday, the prices of stocks and shares of most companies have increased. The stock prices of most companies continue to rise throughout the trading period. As a result, the trading day ended with a sharp rise in the index. The end of the day shows that the prices of 273 companies increased on the DSE. On the contrary, the price of 74 companies decreased. The price of 49 companies remains unchanged. In this connection, the main price index of the DSE DSEX increased by 51 points to 5829 points. The DSE-30 index, made up of 30 companies, increased by 10 points compared to the previous day and amounts to 2021 points. And the DSE Shariah Index rose 11 points to 1,266 points from the previous day. Along with the increase in all indices, the trading volume on DSE has also increased. Tk 467 crore was traded at the DSE, while Tk 411.08 crore was traded on the previous business day. As a result, the transaction increased by Tk 55.92 crore. Central Pharmaceuticals shares contributed the most to this transaction. The company's shares were traded at a value of Tk 24.73 crore. Shares of second-placed Shinepukur Ceramics were traded worth Tk 23.43 crore. Asiatic Laboratories ranks third with a share transaction of Tk 20.55 crore. The overall CASPI price index of the country's other bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), rose by 75 points. The prices of 123 out of 211 companies increased. On the other hand, the prices of the 66 have decreased and that of the 22 has remained unchanged. Ultimately, the trading volume at CSE stood at Tk 11.92 Crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businesspostbd.com/stocks/stock-markets-end-on-high-note-sunday-amid-price-increase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos