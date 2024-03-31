Business
Foreign purchases of Korean stocks hit record high in first quarter
Foreign investors swallowed up a record 15.8 trillion won ($11.7 billion) worth of South Korean-listed stocks in the first three months of this year, largely driven by the semi-trail boom. -AI-triggered drivers. Rate decisions in the United States.
According to the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX), on Saturday, foreign investors bought 15.8 trillion won worth of Korean stocks listed on the main Kospi exchange during the January-March period.
It was the market's largest quarterly net purchase since data began to be compiled in 1998. The previous record was 14.8 trillion won in the third quarter of 2009.
Monthly, foreigners net bought Korean stocks worth 3.5 trillion won in January, 7.8 trillion won in February and 4.4 trillion won in March.
They mainly bought Korean chip stocks amid a growing artificial intelligence boom and some low-valuation stocks are expected to benefit from the Korean government's so-called valuation program designed to bolster the value of local stocks with a price ratio. /book value (PBR). less than 1.
Their favorite stock was Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest seller of memory chips, as they bought 5.5 trillion won worth of shares in the first quarter.
Hyundai Motor Co., Korea's largest automaker, and SK Hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chip maker and the world's top supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, were second and third choices, respectively, with purchases net of $2.1 trillion. won and 1.7 trillion won each.
Among their top 10 picks, three were chip stocks and five were auto and financial stocks considered low PBR stocks. They all climbed from the end of last year with an average gain of 22.6%, outperforming Korea's benchmark Kospis stock index, up 3.4% over the same period.
SHIFT TO GROWTH ACTIONS
In the coming months, investors are expected to focus more on growth stocks than undervalued stocks as earnings season approaches.
In February, stocks with low PBR were in the spotlight, but the focus shifted to growth stocks in March, said Kim Dae-wook, an analyst at Hana Securities Co. As the April earnings season, investors should select stocks with low PBR. best stocks among growth stocks.
Investors should closely monitor Samsung Electronics' first-quarter results, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co.
The company will announce its first-quarter earnings guidance on April 5.
After chip stocks including Samsung rival SK Hynix recently galloped on the AI-based chip boom, investors are expected to decide on their next investment after confirming whether their expectations have turned into reality , Lee added.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are the major players in the global HBM chip market. HBM chips are essential to the operation of AI chips, primarily graphics processing units (GPUs) whose demand is skyrocketing amid the global generative AI frenzy.
Investors have recently been bullish on the two Korean chip giants amid growing demand for HBM chips, despite a slow recovery in overall demand for memory and NAND chips.
Shares of HBM's global leader SK Hynix jumped nearly 30 percent from the end of last year to 183,000 won on Friday.
Shares of Samsung Electronics also recently received fresh momentum following growing expectations that the group would soon strike a deal to supply its latest HBM chips to Nvidia Corp.
On Friday, the stock ended up 2% from the previous session at 82,400 won, crossing the 80,000 threshold for the first time in more than two years.
After the recent rally, however, these stocks could take a breather, other analysts said.
Foreign investors could profit from stocks if the U.S. Federal Reserve finally cuts key rates after the second quarter, a much-anticipated move.
A slowdown in foreign purchases could limit the Kospis' overall gain later, analysts say.
Write to A-Young Yoon at [email protected]
Sookyung Seo edited this article.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kedglobal.com/korean-stock-market/newsView/ked202403310001
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lights, camera, nastiness: the Shaitaans of Bollywood
- Foreign purchases of Korean stocks hit record high in first quarter
- Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals' John Carlson celebrate the milestone of 1,000 NHL games
- Race for key cities is on as Turkey holds local elections to test Erdogan's popularity
- Who was Chance Perdomo, Hollywood actor who died in a motorcycle accident
- Different Types of Men's Underwear
- Donald Trump's election could jeopardize global climate goals | Climate crisis
- Indian opposition unites over pre-election arrest, blames PM Modi
- Death of Chance Perdomo: Boys stars pay tribute after tragic death of Generation V actors
- Devils overpowered by grenade in CC Opener
- Stock markets end on a good note Sunday amid rising prices
- Pope Francis will visit Indonesia on September 3 (Minister of Religion)