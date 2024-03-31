Foreign purchases of Korean stocks hit record high in first quarter

HanaBank trading floor (courtesy of Yonhap)

Foreign investors swallowed up a record 15.8 trillion won ($11.7 billion) worth of South Korean-listed stocks in the first three months of this year, largely driven by the semi-trail boom. -AI-triggered drivers. Rate decisions in the United States.

According to the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX), on Saturday, foreign investors bought 15.8 trillion won worth of Korean stocks listed on the main Kospi exchange during the January-March period.

It was the market's largest quarterly net purchase since data began to be compiled in 1998. The previous record was 14.8 trillion won in the third quarter of 2009.

Monthly, foreigners net bought Korean stocks worth 3.5 trillion won in January, 7.8 trillion won in February and 4.4 trillion won in March.

They mainly bought Korean chip stocks amid a growing artificial intelligence boom and some low-valuation stocks are expected to benefit from the Korean government's so-called valuation program designed to bolster the value of local stocks with a price ratio. /book value (PBR). less than 1.

Their favorite stock was Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest seller of memory chips, as they bought 5.5 trillion won worth of shares in the first quarter.

Hyundai Motor Co., Korea's largest automaker, and SK Hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chip maker and the world's top supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, were second and third choices, respectively, with purchases net of $2.1 trillion. won and 1.7 trillion won each.

Among their top 10 picks, three were chip stocks and five were auto and financial stocks considered low PBR stocks. They all climbed from the end of last year with an average gain of 22.6%, outperforming Korea's benchmark Kospis stock index, up 3.4% over the same period.

SHIFT TO GROWTH ACTIONS

In the coming months, investors are expected to focus more on growth stocks than undervalued stocks as earnings season approaches.

Samsung in February unveiled the HBM3E12H, the industry's highest capacity HBM with a 12-layer stack (courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

In February, stocks with low PBR were in the spotlight, but the focus shifted to growth stocks in March, said Kim Dae-wook, an analyst at Hana Securities Co. As the April earnings season, investors should select stocks with low PBR. best stocks among growth stocks.

Investors should closely monitor Samsung Electronics' first-quarter results, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co.

The company will announce its first-quarter earnings guidance on April 5.

After chip stocks including Samsung rival SK Hynix recently galloped on the AI-based chip boom, investors are expected to decide on their next investment after confirming whether their expectations have turned into reality , Lee added.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are the major players in the global HBM chip market. HBM chips are essential to the operation of AI chips, primarily graphics processing units (GPUs) whose demand is skyrocketing amid the global generative AI frenzy.

Investors have recently been bullish on the two Korean chip giants amid growing demand for HBM chips, despite a slow recovery in overall demand for memory and NAND chips.

Shares of HBM's global leader SK Hynix jumped nearly 30 percent from the end of last year to 183,000 won on Friday.

Shares of Samsung Electronics also recently received fresh momentum following growing expectations that the group would soon strike a deal to supply its latest HBM chips to Nvidia Corp.

On Friday, the stock ended up 2% from the previous session at 82,400 won, crossing the 80,000 threshold for the first time in more than two years.

After the recent rally, however, these stocks could take a breather, other analysts said.

Foreign investors could profit from stocks if the U.S. Federal Reserve finally cuts key rates after the second quarter, a much-anticipated move.

A slowdown in foreign purchases could limit the Kospis' overall gain later, analysts say.

Write to A-Young Yoon at [email protected]

Sookyung Seo edited this article.