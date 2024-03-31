Cut taxes to save London stock market, say Cavendish bosses





Despite looming elections this year, the two men are not concerned about a possible change of government. Mr Morse said: “To be fair to Labor, they are making the right noise about being pro-business. There do not appear to be any seismic shocks in terms of policy that could change the outlook. Cavendish was formed last March when London-listed brokers finnCap and Cenkos came together in a 21 million share merger. The group, which recently announced a €2 million operating loss and a drop in revenue, is not alone in seeking a merger partner during London's famine. Former Barclays bankers Bob Diamond and Rich Ricci recently merged broker Panmure Gordon with Liberum. Numis also succumbed to a 400 million euro takeover by Deutsche Bank. These agreements are not a bad thing, according to Mr. Morse. He hopes they will shake up the market and leave customers up for grabs. We want to have decent competitors and stability in the market. Deutsche and Numis create a very big opportunity for us because when companies merge, they also tend to exit certain markets. Before giving up its independence, Cenkos Securities had a reputation in the City as a cutthroat broker where the bankers who closed a deal received the lion's share of the fees. Mr Morse, who joined Cenkos in 2006, said eating what you kill was a misnomer. That didn't really happen. Eat what you kill was sort of true, as you can only pay bonuses with the income generated. But it wasn't that individualistic. When I took over as CEO [in 2021] there was a much more collegial way of working, because, especially when markets are difficult, you have to act as a team. It's a team sport. Under former chief executive Jim Durkin, now retired, Cenkos helped orchestrate the IPOs of companies like AA and British Car Auctions during the private equity boom years. Located close to the former Smithfield Meat Market in London, close to St Paul's Cathedral, Cavendish currently employs around 150 people working in the areas of brokerage for listed clients, debt advisory and mergers and private acquisitions. In one of its meeting rooms is a memento of a former client, Pimlico Plumbers. A small blue diecast plumber's van sits on a small base. The toy symbolizes the company's long-standing relationship with the group's founder, entrepreneur Charlie Mullins. Mr Farrugia and finnCap helped Mr Mullins sell Pimlico to KKR-backed Neighborly in 2021. The deal is also a reminder of the extent to which private equity has infiltrated the UK financial markets landscape.

