The stock market soars to start the year: 22 records in 3 months, Wealth

It's been a blistering start to the year for the stock market.
The S&P 500, one of the world's most closely watched stock indexes, is up more than 10% in the first three months of 2024, buoyed by 22 record highs.
About 40 percent of stocks in the index are trading above where they were 12 months ago. And even when the index has lost ground, it's not by much, with only three days so far in 2024 in which the S&P 500 has fallen more than 1 percent at the close.
The move is driven by renewed appetite for stocks. In March, investors poured about $50 billion into funds that buy U.S. stocks, according to EPFR Global data.
A modest recovery in January, based on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates this year, gave way to more widespread optimism that the central bank could return inflation to its target of 2 percent without inflicting too much damage on the economy. economical, the much-hoped-for soft landing.
A new reading of inflation and spending released Friday (March 29) was in line with economists' expectations, reinforcing prevailing expectations for the Fed's rate moves. We don't need to be in a hurry to cut, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at an event Friday.
In the markets, exuberance has spread to the riskiest sectors of the financial system.
Bitcoin continues to trade above US$70,000, a threshold it reached for the first time this month after regulators made it easier for ordinary investors to buy funds that track the cryptocurrency price.
At the same time, mergers and buyouts have proliferated, and the public debuts of Reddit and Trump Media were met with sharp stock price increases on their first day of trading.
And in credit markets, where investors finance businesses through bonds and loans, borrowing demand and the desire to lend are a sign of optimism about the prospects for U.S. businesses.
Even though the Fed plans to cut interest rates up to three times this year, up to three-quarters of a percentage point in total, the returns offered to investors remain well above those seen elsewhere in the world, contributing to to keep the money flowing. in the USA.
I see it all over the world, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities.
But Brenner also sees reasons to be cautious. Cracks appear in the economy, and consumers' finances begin to deteriorate. Credit card debt has increased and the number of people behind on their auto loans has increased at the fastest rate in more than a decade.
Some companies are also starting to struggle, with the number of defaults more than doubling last year, according to S&P Global.
The Russell 2000 Small Business Index, a measure of companies more sensitive to the ebbs and flows of the national economy, also rose in the first three months of the year, but by only 4.3 percent. It's a reminder that the biggest companies are driving the stock market higher, especially those riding the wave of optimism sparked by artificial intelligence.
The actions are currently working for people, Brenner said. I just wonder how long before we get into trouble.
The group of stocks called the Magnificent Seven that sent the market soaring last year continued to have an outsized impact, responsible for nearly 40 percent of the S&P 500's rise in the first three months, according to data from Howard Silverblatt of S&P.
However, the sharp declines recorded by Apple and Tesla mean that an even smaller group of companies, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, have pushed the market to new heights. They alone are responsible for half of the rise in indices.
Incomes are good, interest rates are far from their peak and employment remains high with consumers willing to spend their paychecks, Silverblatt said. The market therefore continues to rise. NEW YORK TIMES
