Here's why Vanguard's largest growth fund continues to outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite

We are only one quarter into 2024 and already the Nasdaq Composite And S&P500 are up more than 9% since the start of the year. But Vanguard's largest growth-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) is rising even more.

Here is why the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG -0.24%) continues to outperform major indexes while achieving diversification, why the ETF could continue to outperform, and whether it's worth buying now.

Designed to keep winners racing

The Vanguard Growth ETF targets the largest U.S.-based growth stocks, regardless of the sector or exchange they trade on. This is a different approach than the S&P 500 – which tracks the 500 largest US-based companies by market capitalization (although there are a few other qualifications) or the Nasdaq Composite, which covers the largest Nasdaq stock market companies, but not at all. the New York stock exchange.

Although the Nasdaq generally includes younger, more growth-oriented companies, the New York Stock Exchange has some high-profile growth stocks that you wouldn't get if you bought a Nasdaq ETF, like a drugmaker. Elie Lilly. Or Visa And MasterCardwhich have consistently outperformed the financial sector as a whole.

The Vanguard Growth ETF's inherent structure means that it should outperform the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 if large-cap growth dominates the market, which is precisely what has happened in 2023, 2024 and for most of last five years.

Security Total return since the beginning of the year Total return over 1 year Total return over 3 years Total return over 5 years Vanguard Growth ETF 11.2% 44.1% 39.9% 131.7% Nasdaq Composite 9.3% 39.7% 39.9% 123.8% S&P500 9.8% 33.5% 29.3% 102.8%

A “magnificent” concentration

More than 50% of the Vanguard Growth ETF is weighted in stocks of the “Magnificent Seven” – a term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett to describe seven major technology-focused companies. The ETF has a much higher concentration in the Magnificent Seven than in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF or even the Invesco QQQwhich reflects the performance of the Nasdaq-100. The Nasdaq-100 covers the 100 largest publicly traded non-financial companies.

Security Microsoft Apple Nvidia Amazon Alphabet Metaplatforms You're here Vanguard Growth ETF 12.8% 11.2% 7.8% 6.9% 6.3% 4.5% 2.3% Invesco QQQ 8.8% 7.4% 6.6% 5.2% 4.9% 4.9% 2.3% SPDR S&P 500 ETF 7.2% 5.7% 5.4% 3.8% 3.7% 2.5% 1.1%

The higher weightings of outperforming stocks like Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon offset the underperformance of higher weighted stocks like Apple, Alphabet and Tesla. As mentioned earlier, the Vanguard Growth ETF has more flexibility in what stocks it can include, allowing it to take advantage of growth in different pockets of the market.

You get what you wish for

The biggest downside to the Vanguard Growth ETF is its valuation. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at a high of 41.6, compared to 36.3 for the Invesco QQQ and 26.2 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. A high valuation is what you get with a high concentration on high-priced stocks – like most of the Magnificent Seven. However, the P/E based on trailing 12 month earnings only tells part of the story.

Nvidia and Eli Lilly, which collectively represent 10.4% of the Vanguard Growth ETF, have very high P/E ratios. But analyst consensus estimates call for their earnings to more than double over the next 12 months, which explains why their forward P/E ratios are less than half of current P/E ratios.

The valuations of Nvidia and Ely Lilly are a good lesson in why a growth-oriented ETF can look so expensive in the short term, but is actually more reasonable if earnings are there. Certainly, there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to betting on forecast profits. These are just projections, and a lot can go wrong, within or outside of a company's control.

A good option if it matches your investment goals

The Vanguard Growth ETF offers growth investors a comprehensive package of diversification and high weightings in the market's leading growth stocks. With an expense ratio of just 0.04%, a $1,000 investment in the fund would result in just $0.40 in annual fees.

The ETF just hit a new all-time high and is more expensive than before. But investors shouldn't approach growth ETFs or growth stocks in general based on their past earnings, but rather based on what the investment might bring in the future.

The ETF will likely continue to be more volatile than the S&P 500. But it's worth considering if you want to invest in growth but don't know where to start or are just looking for an easy way to increase your holdings growth without incurring high costs. fees for more expensive financial products.