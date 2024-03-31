As 'unpatriotic' tax favors foreign firms, investment chiefs demand: Scrap stamp duty on shares to save UK stock market

Investment firms are calling for stamp duty to be scrapped on share trading in a bid to revive the London stock market and the economy as a whole.

Abrdn bosses AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor told the Mail on Sunday, This is Money's sister title, that the main political parties must commit to dropping the levy in their programs before the general election.

Investors pay stamp duty of 0.5 per cent on the price of UK-listed shares they buy, but the tax does not apply to the purchase of shares in foreign companies.

That means a saver who buys 10,000 shares in FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca pays $50 in tax, but nothing for making the same investment in US-listed Amazon. Richard Stone, head of the Association of Investment Companies, described the levy as “a tax on London” which gave an advantage to rival financial centers.

Abrdn leader Stephen Bird called the tax “as unpatriotic as it is economically destructive” and said “removing it could be the biggest boost to British shareholding”.

And AJ Bell boss Michael Summersgill said scrapping stamp duty was “a no-brainer”, while Interactive Investor director Richard Wilson warned: “We're taxing the stock market to do it disappear.”

Calls to scrap the tax, which is expected to raise $3.2 billion this year and $23.7 billion by 2028-29, come amid fears the London stock market is losing its luster. After seeing Cambridge-based microchip maker Arm list in New York, the city faces an uphill battle to convince consumer goods maker Unilever to list its $15 billion ice cream business euros in London rather than Amsterdam or Wall Street.

At the same time, foreign buyers are scouring the London stock exchange for undervalued companies that they can snap up cheaply.

Attempts to turn the situation around, such as the launch of a UK ISA and plans to sell NatWest shares to the public, are seen as not going far enough.

Today, top city officials are focusing on the stamp duty on stocks, demanding that the duty be removed by whoever forms the next government. Dan Olley, boss of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We need to make it easy for people to save and invest for a better future.

“It is illogical that investors buying UK shares are required to pay stamp duty while overseas transactions are stamp duty free. We are out of sync with the G7 and need to level the playing field for UK plc.

Bird, who has led Abrdn since 2020, said that while successive governments have adjusted stamp duty on property to stimulate the property market, investors in the UK “have not received the same signals that the Shareholding is a habit that deserves to be supported.”

He added: “Homeownership has become central to the way Britons think about their economic lives, a boost that governments past and present have exploited with measures such as stamp duty exemptions on property purchases .

“But if we are to help strengthen the country’s financial resilience, we must also harness a culture of investment. Removing stamp duty on UK shares would encourage more people to invest and would be an important signal of intent.

“By penalizing investors who wish to purchase British securities, stamp duty is as unpatriotic as it is economically destructive. Unchanged at 0.5 per cent since 1986, while other investment costs have fallen dramatically, stamp duty now represents a completely disproportionate cost.

Summersgill said: “It’s a no-brainer. You should remove stamp duty from shares. This will open the door to increased GDP growth.

“If you look at the situation with a rational mind, you would say, 'Why wouldn't I do that?' » Stamp duty on shares represents around 3 billion in government tax revenue. This represents 0.3 percent. If someone came to me and said we could boost our business by eliminating a tax that represented 0.3 percent of our revenue, that would be one of the easiest decisions I would make.

Writing for The Mail on Sunday, Wilson said: “We are taxing the stock market to make it disappear. Why are we penalizing investors for investing in UK stocks, especially at a time when we want to encourage more of them to support Britain? It just doesn't make sense.