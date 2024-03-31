Investment opportunities in Saudi stock market are on the rise, says analyst

RIYADH: Carbon markets are set to play a central role in achieving climate goals, thanks to the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, paving the way for a smooth energy transition.

Carbon markets can effectively reduce costs associated with eliminating greenhouse gases by connecting local project owners with international buyers willing to offset, according to a new report from the International Energy Forum. their broadcasts.

Promoting cross-border trade in carbon credits between nations will strengthen net-zero carbon footprints, boosting both supply and demand, the report says.

The IEF, comprised of energy ministers from 73 producing and consuming countries, represents the world's largest gathering of energy ministers and represents more than 90 percent of global oil and gas supply and demand. gas.

The forum praised Saudi Arabia's transition efforts, highlighting the establishment of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund in collaboration with the Tadawul Group.

The main objective of this company is to encourage projects addressing climate issues, thereby accelerating efforts to achieve mitigation results.

According to the IEF report, this company successfully conducted two auctions, selling 3.6 million tons of carbon credits to domestic companies such as Saudi Aramco, NEOM, SABIC and others.

Similarly, the UAE launched an entity named Carbon Alliance in mid-2023, the initiative of which aims to develop the carbon market ecosystem in the country.

This alliance in the Emirates includes numerous national and international member entities, including the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerator, AirCarbon Exchange, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mubadala Investment Co.

The collaborative efforts of these institutions in the UAE highlight the importance of carbon markets in achieving net zero emissions targets. The alliance aims to strengthen interconnected efforts between the private and public sectors, while simultaneously contributing to the formulation of government strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the report added.

The IEF report, The Role of Carbon Markets in Transitions, focuses on the potential of such initiatives to achieve net zero carbon emissions and ensure universal access to affordable and reliable energy under the UN Agreement. Paris.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Joseph McMonigle, general secretary of the IEF, said the growth of carbon markets would also help raise funds for clean energy projects.

He said: “Carbon markets play an important role in aligning resources to achieve our global goals on climate, energy security and affordability.

McMonigle added: But they are at an inflection point. With stronger international collaboration and smart regulation, they can raise billions of dollars for clean energy projects, especially in developing countries, that otherwise could not get off the ground.

Changing the game for climate action

The energy think tank highlighted that carbon markets could facilitate cost reductions and promote the alignment of regulatory frameworks, resulting in more coherent and predictable climate and energy policies across regions.

The report further highlights that voluntary carbon markets represent a first step in addressing national and international climate challenges.

The VCM has the potential to strengthen the coherence of global energy and climate policies. Through participation in voluntary markets, the country gains insight into best practices. Management and designated personnel will be more sensitive to the strengths and weaknesses of these markets in different contexts, the IEF report says.

He adds: Countries and companies can move to compliance markets or use VCMs to equivalent effect depending on performance and circumstances.

The FIE also highlighted the significant potential of carbon markets to generate investments in carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

Currently, CCUS projects remain largely outside the scope of carbon market incentives, despite their capacity to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and generate a substantial supply of reliable carbon credits.

Incentives provided by carbon markets for CCUS should facilitate wider deployment of this technology and further reduction of associated costs, the report notes.

The intergovernmental organization also highlighted that carbon credit trading can reduce industries' dependence on national public support programs to reduce their emissions, thereby ensuring the economic viability of sustainability projects.

Additionally, revenues generated from these markets will provide joint benefits in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, bridging global divides and transcending the scope of climate-related goals alone.

The FIE also highlighted the importance of digitalization to ensure better transparency in the carbon market.

Digitalization is crucial to ensure robust accounting of carbon dioxide emissions. Digitalization can help better quantify, measure, communicate and verify carbon market data and build investor confidence, the report adds.

The win-win situation

In the report, the IEF urges governments to shape carbon markets in a win-win scenario for both consumers and producers.

The non-profit also highlighted that market fragmentation and carbon credit risk can be addressed by promoting coherent policy approaches, standardization, transparency, knowledge sharing across borders and digitalization.

Given the recent growth of carbon markets in many countries and the lack of specific guidelines, it is currently imperative that governments ensure that targeted emissions reductions do not result in unjustified social and economic harm , the report says.

McMonigle also urged governments to finalize agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which provides a framework for countries to trade carbon credits internationally. The deal is seen as key to meeting national emissions targets.

Agreement on Article 6 is essential to unlocking the potential of international carbon markets and we hope to see further progress at COP29 in Azerbaijan, he said.

In another report released in March, the IEF said Saudi Arabia has the potential to become a leader in the CCUS technology sector with the opening of the world's largest carbon capture center on the east coast of the Kingdom, in Jubail.

The project is a joint initiative between Saudi Aramco and the Kingdom's Ministry of Energy, with a planned storage capacity of up to 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year by 2027.

These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the challenges of climate change, the IEF noted.