Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures rose slightly Sunday evening as Wall Street prepared for the start of the second quarter.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average added 110 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts gained 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, released Friday when the market closed for Good Friday, showed that inflation rose 2.8 percent in February, in line with expectations. The Federal Reserve's closely watched inflation gauge also rose 0.3% from the previous month, the Commerce Department said.

“This shows that progress on inflation is slow and provides another bullet in the cartridge box of those bluffing about the next Fed rate cut,” said Giuseppe Sette, co-founder and president of Toggle AI . “As a reminder, the Fed maintains rates systematically above inflation, except when it anticipates a slowdown.”

Furthermore, the main averages have just experienced a winning first quarter. THE S&P500 jumped 10.2% for its best quarterly streak since 2019, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 5.6% for its best quarter since 2021. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 9.1%.

Markets also closed out a winning March and their fifth consecutive positive month, with the S&P and Dow rising 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively. The Nasdaq increased slightly by 1.8% over the month.

Ongoing Bets on Artificial Intelligence Stocks and Tailwinds from Nvidia continued to propel the market higher in the new year after a strong 2023. This comes alongside the expectation that a rate cut cycle from the Federal Reserve will begin later this year, with markets anticipating a cut as early as June.

According to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, this rally could continue. He noted that the S&P finished the year above 10 of the 11 times it posted a gain of 10% or more in the first quarter.

Wall Street is gearing up for a busy week of economic data starting Monday, with construction spending for February and ISM manufacturing data for March due Monday. The main March jobs report is available for Friday.