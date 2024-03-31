Business
Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital for March 2024
SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Noble Corporation plc (“Noble”) (NYSE: NOCSE: NOBLE) today announces a change in its capital.
During the period since February 29, 202430,833 new ordinary shares A with a par value of $0.00001 were issued.
216 new A ordinary shares were issued to certain warrant holders following the exercise of the warrants. The exercise price was $19.27 per A ordinary share for 185 of the new A ordinary shares and $23.13 per share of A common stock for 31 of the new A common shares. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to $4,281.98.
Additionally, 30,617 new shares of A common stock were issued free of charge to certain Noble employees following the vesting of restricted stock units.
The new A common shares carry the same rights as Noble's existing A common shares. The new A ordinary shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
As a result of these changes, there are a total of 142,816,359 shares of Noble A common stock issued and outstanding with a par value of $0.00001 each.
In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble hereby also announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Share the capital
|
$0.00001 A common stock
|
142,816,359
|
142,816,359
|
1 428.16359
|
Total
|
142,816,359
|
142,816,359
|
1 428.16359
Exchange of shares tradable on Nasdaq Copenhagen for shares tradable on the New York Stock Exchange
Noble's shares are both listed on the New York Stock Exchange (identified by CUSIP G65431127) and admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen (in the form of rights shares and identified by ISIN GB00BMXNWH07).
Holders of Noble shares (in the form of share rights) tradable on Nasdaq Copenhagen can exchange their shares (in the form of share rights) for shares tradable on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a transfer procedure. To transfer shares or share rights between markets, shareholders should ask their financial intermediary (bank or broker) to contact Euronext (Noble's Danish transfer agent). For more information, visit https://noblecorp.com/investors/stock-information/FAQ/default.aspx.
While shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange are denominated in USD and are eligible to receive dividends in USD and rights of shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen are traded in DKK and are eligible to receive dividends in DKK, shares and shares are entitled to identical dividends and voting rights.
About Noble Corporation
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused on large part on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jack-up drilling opportunities in both countries. established and emerging regions around the world. For more information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.
Certain statements contained in this announcement, including the exhibits hereto, may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the anticipated or planned financial and operational performance of Noble and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Noble Group”). The words “target”, “believe”, “continue”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “could”, “anticipates,” “could,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potentially” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, identify some of these forward-looking statements. The absence of these words does not mean, however, that the statements are not forward-looking. Other forward-looking statements can be identified from the context in which the statements are made.
Although Noble believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, these forward-looking statements are based on Noble's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections regarding the Noble Group's business and the industry. in which the Noble Group operates and/or which have been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by the Noble Group and do not constitute guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the responsibility of the Noble Group. control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Noble Group to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including any attachments hereto, speak only as of today. Noble does not intend and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law or the rules of the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Noble or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements noted above and contained in this announcement, including any exhibits attached hereto.
SOURCE Noble Corporation plc
