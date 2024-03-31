Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital for March 2024

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Noble Corporation plc (“Noble”) (NYSE: NOCSE: NOBLE) today announces a change in its capital.

During the period since February 29, 202430,833 new ordinary shares A with a par value of $0.00001 were issued.

216 new A ordinary shares were issued to certain warrant holders following the exercise of the warrants. The exercise price was $19.27 per A ordinary share for 185 of the new A ordinary shares and $23.13 per share of A common stock for 31 of the new A common shares. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to $4,281.98.

Additionally, 30,617 new shares of A common stock were issued free of charge to certain Noble employees following the vesting of restricted stock units.

The new A common shares carry the same rights as Noble's existing A common shares. The new A ordinary shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As a result of these changes, there are a total of 142,816,359 shares of Noble A common stock issued and outstanding with a par value of $0.00001 each.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble hereby also announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:



Number of shares Number of voting rights Share the capital $0.00001 A common stock 142,816,359 142,816,359 1 428.16359 Total 142,816,359 142,816,359 1 428.16359

Exchange of shares tradable on Nasdaq Copenhagen for shares tradable on the New York Stock Exchange

Noble's shares are both listed on the New York Stock Exchange (identified by CUSIP G65431127) and admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen (in the form of rights shares and identified by ISIN GB00BMXNWH07).

Holders of Noble shares (in the form of share rights) tradable on Nasdaq Copenhagen can exchange their shares (in the form of share rights) for shares tradable on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a transfer procedure. To transfer shares or share rights between markets, shareholders should ask their financial intermediary (bank or broker) to contact Euronext (Noble's Danish transfer agent). For more information, visit https://noblecorp.com/investors/stock-information/FAQ/default.aspx.

While shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange are denominated in USD and are eligible to receive dividends in USD and rights of shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen are traded in DKK and are eligible to receive dividends in DKK, shares and shares are entitled to identical dividends and voting rights.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused on large part on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jack-up drilling opportunities in both countries. established and emerging regions around the world. For more information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

