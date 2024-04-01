Connect with us

Indian Stock Market: 10 Key Things That Changed for the Market This Weekend – Gift Nifty, US GDP, Inflation vs. China PMI

Indian Stock Market: 10 Key Things That Changed for the Market This Weekend – Gift Nifty, US GDP, Inflation vs. China PMI

 


Asian markets traded higher, while US markets ended the March quarter on a more positive note, thanks to a rally in technology stocks.

With the start of a new financial year, investors will now be looking at a series of stock market triggers, including the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, auto sales data , fourth quarter company updates ahead of earnings, foreign capital inflows, crude oil prices and other global indicators.

Read here: Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Auto Sales, Q4 Updates, Global Indices Among Key Market Triggers in First Week of FY25

Indian stock indices ended sharply higher on Thursday amid positive global cues, closing out the 2024 financial year with robust gains.

The Sensex climbed 655.04 points, or 0.90 percent, to close at 73,651.35, while the Nifty 50 settled 203.25 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 22,326 .90.

Benchmark stock indices closed FY2023-24 with notable gains as the Nifty 50 soared 29%, while the Sensex surged 25% in FY24.

Read also: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today April 1

Stock markets were closed on March 29 due to the Good Friday holiday.

We expect the market to continue its positive momentum with a focus on large caps. With elections beginning in April, we believe government-centric stocks will be the center of attention. Auto stocks are likely to be in the spotlight this week amid the release of monthly auto sales figures,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are the major domestic and global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets rose on Monday as investors assessed key economic data from China and Japan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.41%, while the Topix fell 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.36% and the Kosdaq rose 0.63%. Hong Kong markets are closed for Easter Monday.

Read here: Asian Stocks Advance as Data Reinforces Fed Rate Path: Markets Fall

Awesome gift today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,540 level, a premium of almost 50 points to the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

US stock indexes ended on a mixed note on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its strongest first quarter in five years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 47.29 points, or 0.12%, to 39,807.37, while the S&P 500 rose 5.86 points, or 0.11%, to 5,254.35. The Nasdaq Composite finished down 20.06 points, or 0.12%, at 16,379.46.

For the quarter ending March 2024, the Dow rose 5.62%, the S&P 500 rose 10.16%, and the Nasdaq rose 9.11%.

US GDP

U.S. GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the fourth quarter (October-December 2023), up from 3.2% estimated a month ago. However, US GDP growth in the fourth quarter was lower than in the third quarter, which was pegged at 4.9%. Growth over the whole year amounts to 2.5%.

Read here: US GDP in Q4: US economy grows 3.4% year-on-year in October-December, driven by high consumer spending and exports

Inflation in the United States

US inflation rose moderately in February, leaving on the table expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3%, below Street estimates, the data showed. This follows a reading of 0.5% in January. In the 12 months to February, PCE inflation rose 2.5% after rising 2.4% in January.

Read here: US inflation rises moderately to 0.3% in February, consumer spending jumps; Fed rate cuts considered

Jerome Powell

The US Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut interest rates and new inflation data released on Friday is fairly in line with expectations, its Chairman Jerome Powell said. Powell also reiterated that it would not be appropriate to cut rates until policymakers were satisfied that inflation was on track to meet the 2% target.

Read here: Fed should not be in a hurry to cut rates, inflation data meets expectations: Jerome Powell

China PMI Index

Chinese factory activity increased in March, with the manufacturing purchasing managers' index at 50.8 compared to 49.1 in February and 49.9 expected by the Reuters survey.

India's budget deficit

India's fiscal deficit in the first 11 months of FY24 stood at 15,010 billion, or 86.5% of the revised annual estimate, according to official data. The budgeted annual estimates of the budget deficit, revised during the budget vote on February 1, were at 17.35 trillion for FY24.

Read here: India's fiscal deficit between April and February stands at 15 trillion, 86.5% of FY24 target

Oil price

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, retaining most of their recent gains.

Brent crude fell 0.21% to $86.82 a barrel after rising 2.4% last week, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.14% to 83.05. dollars per barrel, after a gain of 3.2% last week.

Service sector sentiment in Japan

Japan's major manufacturers' confidence index stood at 11 in March from 13 in December, according to the Tankan survey, compared with a median market forecast of a reading of 10, Reuters reported. The index measuring confidence in large non-manufacturing sectors improved to 34 in March from 32 three months ago, slightly beating the market forecast of a reading of 33.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 01 April 2024, 07:08 IST

