The 10 Most Valuable Stocks Amid Stock Bubble Warnings





As the stock market hits record highs, some investors worry about a bubble.

High valuations and the hype cycle around AI are the main concerns of bearish investors.

High valuations and the hype cycle around AI are the main concerns of bearish investors.

From AI to chicken wings, below are the 10 most valuable stocks on the market right now.



Stock market records and growing hype around artificial intelligence lead some investors are worried about a possible bubble. Valuations are tight, crypto is booming and, for some investors, the S&P 500's gain of more than 25% since late October is too rapid. Economist David Rosenberg highlighted three glaring divergences in the stock market earlier this month, which suggest a slowdown is inevitable, and Warren Buffett's favorite valuation signal is near record highs, which suggests that the stocks are richly valued. When looking at individual stocks, it's not just AI stocks that are rising. Everything from chicken wing restaurants to biotech companies are hitting valuations that seem unsustainable in the long term. These are the 10 most valuable stocks on the market today, with a market valuation of at least $10 billion, based on their price-to-sales ratio. 10. Bureau of Exchange



The exchange office/Twitter







Teleprinter: TTD

Price/sales ratio: 22.0x

Market value: $42.7 billion 9. Palantir

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters



Teleprinter: PLTR

Price/sales ratio: 22.9x

Market value: $50.9 billion 8. Wing stop

Wingstop logo of an American chain

SOPA Images/Getty Images







Teleprinter: WING

Price/sales ratio: 23.4x

Market value: $10.8 billion 7. Cloud pricing

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare Mike Blake/Reuters



Teleprinter: NET

Price/sales ratio: 25.2x

Market value: $32.7 billion 6. Crowd strike

Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Teleprinter: CRUD

Price/sales ratio: 25.4x

Market value: $77.5 billion 5. Biotechnology legend

Legend Biotechnology



Teleprinter: LEGN

Price/sales ratio: 35.8x

Market value: $10.2 billion 4.Nvidia

NurPhoto/Getty



Teleprinter: NVDA

Price/sales ratio: 37.1x

Market value: $2.26 trillion 3. Arm holds

René Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images



Teleprinter: ARM

Price/sales ratio: 43.7x

Market value: $128.5 billion 2. MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy

Joe Raedle/Getty Images







Teleprinter: MSTR

Price/sales ratio: 58.3x

Market value: $28.9 billion 1. Astera Laboratories

Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Teleprinter: FIRE

Price/sales ratio: 97.7x

Market value: $11.3 billion

