Stock market today| Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time high: Why is the stock market gaining today?





Stock market today: Indian equity benchmark Nifty50 hit a new high of 22,529.95 today (April 1), in the first trading session of the financial year 2024-25. The index surpassed its previous high of 22,526.6 while the Sensex rose 567.59 points or 0.77 percent to 74,218.94. The Nifty was up 192.20 points, or 0.86 percent, at 22,519.10. Among the stocks, 2,606 rose, 417 fell and 128 remained unchanged. Sensex was up 567.59 points or 0.77 percent at 74,218.94. The stock index on a display screen in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

The market capitalization of all companies listed on the BSE jumped by 4.7 lakh crore to 391.67 lakh.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys opened 1-2 per cent higher and were the top gainers on the Sensex in early trade. Other stocks that saw gains included Bajaj Finserv, L&T, HCL Tech and Tata Motors. Hindustan Aeronautics rose 3.4% in early trading and shares of RVNL opened 5% higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Media, Real Estate and Consumer Durables opened up over 1%, while Nifty Oil & Gas, IT, Healthcare, Pharma and automobiles jumped about 0.9%. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap100 jumped 1.3% and Nifty Smallcap100 jumped 2%.

In global markets, Chinese stocks led a rally across most of Asia, even as Japanese stocks fell. U.S. stocks also pointed to a sharp rise after a market holiday on Friday, as the Federal Reserve released data showing its preferred inflation measure indicated that price pressures were further easing. This means there could be a cut in interest rates in June, experts believe.

US Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there was no rush to cut interest rates and he wanted to see at least a few months of better inflation data before cutting them. reduce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/stock-market-today-sensex-nifty-hit-record-high-on-first-day-of-fy25-3-key-factors-behind-rally-101711945364784.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos